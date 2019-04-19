NFL Rumors: Raiders Could Reportedly Trade Up In Draft To Select Nick Bosa Or Kyler Murray

With three picks in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, including the No. 4 selection, the Oakland Raiders could potentially be among the teams to benefit the most from this year’s haul of rookies. However, a recent report suggests that it wouldn’t be far-fetched if the team moves up a few spots on the draft board in order to pick either Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa or Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray.

Writing for Bleacher Report on Wednesday, Mike Freeman examined the Raiders’ situation ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, which has the team slated to pick fourth, 24th, and 27th in the first round. Freeman wrote that aside from having a lot of flexibility with their selections, the Raiders also have a tendency to “waffle” on their commitment to starting quarterback Derek Carr, especially since general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden weren’t around when Carr was drafted by the team. It was also mentioned that the Raiders went as far as to trade two of their star players last year — linebacker Khalil Mack and wide receiver Amari Cooper — as they were also drafted before Mayock and Gruden arrived.

While Freeman cited a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal that claimed the Raiders are not likely to draft a quarterback in the first round this year, he added that it’s not impossible for the team to completely rule out such a possibility if it means a shot at drafting someone like Murray, who won the 2018 Heisman Trophy for Oklahoma. Bosa, the star defensive end from Ohio State, was brought up as another possible college standout whom the Raiders could trade up for in next week’s draft.

“Few in the NFL would be surprised if they made a big move up for Ohio State’s Nick Bosa or even Murray,” Freeman wrote.

Ohio State's Nick Bosa is the best player in the 2019 Draft. And his 2018 injury showed him something that could haunt NFL linemen for years to come. Bosa sought answers, not pity. What he found was so much room to grow. https://t.co/mxQ4hu4VLp — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 18, 2019

Commenting on Freeman’s predictions for the 2019 NFL Draft, NBC Sports’ Josh Schrock pointed out on Thursday that most are expecting the Oakland Raiders to use their No. 4 overall pick on Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who, he stressed, “might be the best player in the draft” and a potential “defensive cornerstone.” Schrock opined that Williams and Bosa are very close in terms of talent, which could make it hard to imagine the Raiders sacrificing multiple picks in order to move up in the draft for Bosa.

As for Kyler Murray, Schrock said that the Raiders are likewise better off “[standing] pat” and not moving up for the star quarterback, unless Mayock and Gruden actually look forward to a Raiders offense where Murray is throwing passes to recent trade acquisition Antonio Brown.