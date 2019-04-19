Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Step Out For Rare Red Carpet Appearance In Matching Attire

Superstar twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen made a rare appearance in New York City Thursday night when they hit the red carpet in matching attire at the Youth America Grand Prix’s 20th Anniversary Gala.

The sisters, 32, kept it simple dressed in black. Mary-Kate wore an ankle-length, black coat accessorized with a pair of pointy-toe red heels and a black, snake-skin purse. Ashley opted for a black suit topped with a long, black blazer. Her accessories included a long, gold necklace and a small, black clutch. Each twin let their long, blond hair fall down over their shoulders in loose waves.

Given that the two don’t attend events together much anymore, it was a nice surprise to see them again. Last year, the fashion moguls did manage to show up at the Met Gala in May.

The two actresses, who literally grew up in the spotlight since they were babies, choose to live more private lives these days. While they haven’t retreated completely from the limelight, they prefer to stay mostly out of it as adults.

They invest a majority of their time fashion, which includes staying busy with their fashion house The Row as well as their Elizabeth and James designer line which includes jewelry, handbags, watches and eyewear.

The fashion world keeps the actresses busy, and while they spend a lot of time together, they do have their own lives. Mary Kate married French banker Olivier Sarkozy, 49, in 2015. In an interview with Net-a-Porter, she opened up about her married life.

“I think we’re lucky [working hard] comes quite naturally for us. We don’t need so much time to sit and think and ponder,” she said.

“But then I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner. I ride horses on the weekends. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don’t have it, look for it. Or you get burned out and then you’re not productive,” she added

The twins also still find time to step out on the red carpet every once in awhile and support a worthy cause like the Youth America Grand Prix.

The YAGP is the world’s largest dance network. Each year, it awards thousands of dollars in scholarships to dance schools worldwide. Every year, dancers from across the world participate in competitions and auditions, and finally compete the annual competition that takes place in New York City.