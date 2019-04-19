Jessie James Decker Shares Throwback Breastfeeding Photo With Her 7-Week-Old Son

Jessie's showing off a personal family photo on Instagram.

Jessie James Decker took to Instagram this week to share a throwback snap breastfeeding her then-7-week-old son, Forrest. The “Roots and Wings” singer posted the very sweet mommy snap to show her more than 3 million followers on the social media site this week, revealing in the caption that she was actually doing a photo shoot at the time, but the picture was actually a candid one snapped by her mom.

Jessie – who has three children with her husband, former NFL player Eric Decker – could be seen posing in a green field with her white onesie-clad baby son in her arms as she looked over towards the camera.

The star rocked a beige dress with a pink flower pattern while her long hair was flowing down past her shoulders.

In the caption of the mother/son snap, Decker told her followers how much she loves being a “mama” to her and Eric’s three kids, while revealing that her youngest son came to set with her on the day of the photo shoot a year ago and she would feed him in between posing for the camera.

Forrest celebrated his first birthday on March 31. The Deckers are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Vivianne and 3-year-old Eric.

The breastfeeding photo comes amid Jessie being very candid about her weight loss journey since becoming a mom of three.

Earlier this year, Decker confessed that bouncing back after her baby was actually pretty different for her the third time around when compared to how she got back in shape after welcoming her first two children into the world.

“Losing weight after the third baby, it felt very different to me than the first and second. With the first one, I didn’t know what I was doing at all,” she shared, per Daily Mail.

“This time, I knew exactly what to do, and that was South Beach Diet,” Decker continued, crediting the diet plan to helping her drop a very impressive 25 pounds over the past year.

“Thanks to South Beach, I’ve lost 25 pounds, and I’m excited,” she said. “I’ve regained my confidence and have the energy I need to maintain this crazy life of mine!”

The stunning Eric & Jessie reality star and country singer has been proudly showing off the proof of that weight loss across her social media accounts.

As The Inquisitr reported, the mom-of-three was flaunting her seriously impressive body on Instagram just earlier this week as she posed for the camera in a pretty skimpy bikini.

Jessie rocked a fun animal-print two-piece in a photo posted to her account while revealing that the diet had helped her to regain her confidence after her third baby.