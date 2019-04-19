The ‘RHONJ’ Cast Rallies Around Teresa Giudice After Husband Joe’s Deportation Appeal Is Denied By ICE

Find out what the ladies said at a recent event.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast is speaking out in support of Teresa Giudice after her husband Joe Giudice’s deportation appeal was denied.

While attending the HealthCorps Gala hosted by Dr. and Lisa Oz on Tuesday night in New York City, a number of Giudice’s co-stars, including Margaret Josephs, Jacqueline Goldschneider, Jennifer Aydin, and Dolores Catania, offered statements about the devastating news.

“Teresa is one of the strongest people I know,” Josephs told Page Six, according to an April 17 report. “The main concern for her is her daughters and I think she’s staying strong for her family and we’re all praying for the best outcome possible.”

Giudice shares four daughters, including Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, with her husband Joe, who she married nearly 20 years ago.

Although Giudice and Goldschneider didn’t get along very well during the ninth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, even she had kind words for Giudice and said she would “never not” support her, especially at a time when she’s facing such horrible circumstances.

According to Goldschneider, it doesn’t make a difference to her whether she and Giudice are fighting or not. Instead, Giudice will always be in her prayers and when it comes to her four daughters, Goldschneider said she’s hoping the girls will ultimately have their father back home.

Aydin, who, like Goldschneider, was brought to the Real Housewives of New Jersey as a cast member for Season 9, said that while she has let Giudice know she is there for her, she hasn’t been too aggressive with her support. Instead, she said she’ll be available as a shoulder to cry on for Giudice if the time comes.

“I really don’t try to infiltrate or get any information that she’s not comfortable to give so I’m just here for her,” Aydin explained.

As for Catania, she said Giudice is more upset for her children than anything else.

Although Giudice’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, was also in attendance during Tuesday night’s event, she didn’t speak to Page Six about the denial of Joe’s appeal.

As the Real Housewives of New Jersey fans well know, Giudice and Gorga have had an up-and-down relationship with one another and butted heads during the Season 9 reunion earlier this year.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast is currently in production on Season 10 of the series, which is expected to return to Bravo TV sometime later this year.