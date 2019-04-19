Jinger Duggar’s Husband Jeremy Vuolo Reveals Being ‘Tempted’ During Marriage To ‘Counting On’ Star

Jinger Duggar’s husband Jeremy Vuolo has revealed that he has been “tempted” before and during his marriage to the Counting On star and has taken extreme measures to avoid being seduced further as the couple settles into a new life in California.

The couple, who lived in Laredo, TX and now reside in Los Angeles, California made a big jump to the West Coast as Vuolo pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary.

The couple sat down with former Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff for an interview on their podcast, Behind the Scenes where the couple spoke at length about their marriage and how to avoid temptation.

Duggar said during the interview that their goals as a married couple were to “walk in holiness and purity and in unity with one another.” It was during that part of the interview that Vuolo dropped a bombshell, remarking that he was in a “battle for purity.”

Vuolo explained in the podcast as reported by The Daily Mail, “I, very early on, from the moment we were married, I wanted Jinger to be in with me on the battle for purity. It’s a difficult conversation at times to have, to be able to say, hey, I’m being hit with some temptation, or I’m just struggling this morning with this or that, can you pray for me? And it’s amazing to bring her in on that.”

The former professional soccer star then explained that when he is tempted he turns to his wife and together they have built a foundation where they can turn to one another in times of need. One way Vuolo avoids temptation is to not have any social media accounts on his phone. Instead, when he wants to post a photo he does so on his wife’s phone so he is held accountable for what he sees and posts.

Having an accountability partner likely helps Duggar trust her husband. The Duggar family continues to heal from older brother Joshua’s actions when he was just 13-years-old and molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Jessa and Jill Duggar admitted they were two victims of their brother’s actions, the other Duggar sisters were not revealed.

Joshua was later found to have cheated on his wife Anna, with whom he has five children. He maintained a social media account on the website Ashley Madison, which is an online dating service marketed to people who are married or in relationships. He also admitted to an addiction to online pornography.

Counting On airs on TLC.