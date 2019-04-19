Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks A Tiny White Bikini For A Fun Pool Party With Her Girlfriends

Alessandra and her gal pals soaked up the sun during a pool party.

Alessandra Ambrosio is showing off her amazing bikini body while making the most of the sunshine with her closest girlfriends. The former Victoria’s Secret angel shared several snaps with her 9.9 million Instagram followers on April 18 which showed her in the pool with some of her friends as they all showed off their swimwear in the water.

Alessandra could be seen soaking up the sun in a pretty skimpy white bikini with a fun tie design on the chest while sitting on a pink unicorn pool floatie with her friend Jessica Steindorff. The mom of two struck several poses for the cameras as the girl gang splashed around in the water, while she covered her eyes with a pair of tiny sunglasses on her head to beat the rays.

The stunning Brazilian supermodel’s fun pool party snaps included her swimwear line GAL Floripa co-founders, sister Aline Ambrosio and friend Gisele Coria, as well as fellow models Talita Correa, and Ludi Delfino who were also showing off their bikinis for the camera while enjoying some downtime in the sunshine.

Alessandra – who retired from the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2017 – also opted to tag the official account of her recently launched swimwear line, suggesting the ladies were all sporting two-pieces from her GAL Floripa collection.

The star’s been giving her almost 10 million followers quite a few glimpses at her bikini body over the past few weeks as she modeled her new line of bikinis and swimsuits.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Alessandra was most recently spotted enjoying some chill time after a busy weekend attending California’s hugely popular Coachella music festival.

After sharing several photos of herself enjoying her time at the huge music event, the supermodel took to Instagram to post a snap which had her laying on her back and doing some sunbathing in a pretty skimpy nude bikini as she lay on a white and pink striped towel.

As for how she got the insane body she’s been showing off on social media, Harper’s Bazaar Australia reports that Ambrosio previously revealed that working out every day is one of her biggest tips for staying so trim and healthy.

“It’s important to break a sweat every day, and I love the way Pilates makes me feel long and lean.” Ambrosio told Self of her go-to workout and how often she likes to be active to get her toned figure.

“In Brazil, it’s all about the butt. Some girls naturally have the big round one, and they aren’t shy about it. Others have to work out to have it,” she then continued. “For mine, I put five pound weights on each leg, get on all fours and kick each heel up toward the ceiling.”