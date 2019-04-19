Ellie Goulding Shows Serious Skin In A Tiny Bikini

Ellie's flaunting some serious curves.

Ellie Goulding is leaving little to the imagination in a new snap posted to her Instagram account this week. The British singer was flaunting her serious curves while doing a little sunbathing in Los Angeles in the snap shared on April 18, as she enjoyed a little downtime while she was supposed to be working.

Ellie posed with both hands above her head as she laid down on some outdoor furniture, rocking a pretty tiny dark bikini in the black and white picture.

The “Love Me Like You Do” singer had her long blonde hair flowing down as she stared off into the distance while proudly revealing her serious curves to her more than 14 million followers.

Her fun bikini featured some seriously skimpy bottoms as well as a ring design across the chest. In the caption, Goulding told her fans via hashtags that she was #StoodUp.

The picture has already received more than 206,000 likes from her millions of followers in the first nine hours since she shared it on her account, as well as more than 1,110 comments from fans who praised her for her obvious body confidence.

One fan commented on the bikini snap, “Beautiful and talented. You rule.” A second said that she was “Looking real hot.”

A third then wrote, “Stunning figure” with several fire emojis.

The latest bikini snap from the talented singer comes just weeks after she was previously spotted rocking a pretty teenie two-piece on the social media site.

As The Inquisitr shared at the time, back in February, Ellie posted a photo of herself in a cut-out bikini as she closed her eyes and smiled for the camera while soaking up the sun.

The stunning star posted the bikini picture in celebration of the impending release of new music. She released the song “Flux” shortly after on the first day of March.

But when she’s not dropping new music, it seems as though Goulding is hitting the gym if her latest bikini photos are anything to go by.

The star previously opened up about her passion for health and fitness in an interview with Shape.

“For me, exercise is a crucial part of being alive. It’s like breathing,” Ellie told the outlet of how exercising is such a big part of her life.

“I love the idea of my body being how it should be—in shape, active, and able to deliver. The more I train and see muscle definition, the more inspired I am to push myself harder.”

But it’s not just all about the number on the scale for the talented singer.

“I don’t really care if my weight fluctuates as long as I’m fit,” Goulding told the site, before adding, “You don’t need to be skinny to have confidence, but you can put on the most beautiful dress and if you’re not feeling comfortable, it won’t look beautiful.”