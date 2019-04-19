Stefflon Don Posts Seductive Photos To Instagram In See-Through Skin Tight Leotard

Stefflon Don is currently embarking on her U.K. tour and her Instagram snaps prove that she is having the best time.

The British rapper posted a photo backstage at one of her shows last night as she rocks an orange wig. The “Ding-A-Ling” hitmaker is wearing a skintight see-through leotard with a beaded jewel design. Don looks stunning as she seductive glares into the camera. The one upload of three photos see her get more suggestive in each shot as you flick through.

The post has been liked by over 77,000 users within 14 hours.

Despite being really active on her Instagram account recently, Stefflon encouraged her fans last month to take part in the “#DeleteInstaAppChallenge” which The Inquisitr reported.

“I have realized that I was on Instagram way to much. So i have deleted my insta app and my mind feels a lot more productive and creative. Try it for two days at least and tell me how you felt. Let’s see how many people can do this and use the hashtag #DeleteInstaAppChallenge,” the “16 Shots” songstress tweeted.

She has over 1.5 million Instagram followers in total.

Her debut mixtape, Real Ting, was released in December 2016. The tape included the singles “16 Shots,” “Real Ting,” and “Envy Us” featuring Abra Cadabra.

In 2017, she released her breakthrough hit with French Montana, “Hurtin’ Me,” which has been certified platinum in the U.K. because of its sales of over 600,000. The single peaked at No. 7 and remains her highest charting single. Her follow-up single with Skepta, “Ding-a-Ling” became her second single that year to chart in the U.K. with her as the lead artist. Her latest single with Wiley, Sean Paul, and Idris Elba, titled “Boasty” has so far peaked at No. 11 and currently is her second highest charting single in the U.K. to date.

Don has collaborated with a lot of familiar names — Future, DJ Khaled, Ne-Yo, Bebe Rexha, Luis Fonsi, and Demi Lovato to name a few. Her most recent collaboration is with the legendary Mariah Carey for the remix of her latest single “A No No.”

In 2018, she released her second mixtape, Secure, which peaked at No. 35 in the U.K. She is currently promoting the tape by embarking on a U.K. tour.

Stefflon was nominated at the 2018 BET Awards in the “Best International Act” Category. The same year, she won Best New Artist at the NME Awards. Her speech was uploaded to their official YouTube account. Her collaboration with Skepta, “Ding-A-Ling” was also nominated for Best Collaboration.