Lizzo Re-Creates Nude Album Cover To Celebrate The Release

Rising star, Lizzo released her third studio album today and to celebrate that, she re-created the album cover for it and uploaded it to Instagram.

The album titled, Cuz I Love You, sees the sassy star completely nude sitting down behind a dark backdrop on the official artwork. The singer has re-created the image by posing in the same position with the original artwork on the wall. Her hair is down on the album artwork, however, in the actual photo, Lizzo has her hair in a ponytail, while the front of her hair is braided. The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker is all about body positivity and isn’t shy to show off her figure.

Within five hours of posting, the photo has been liked by over 100,000 users and has been praised by many fans in the comments section.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported Lizzo’s stunning photoshoot with Playboy Magazine.

“Playboy did feature one type of woman for a long-a** time,” The Glow Upreported Lizzo as saying.

“Big-a** titties… and a flat stomach, and light skin. So, it’s kind of cool to be a big, brown girl in Playboy.”

“I watch movies about influential people’s lives — things they’ve done, boundaries they break. When you are yourself, you don’t realize the impact you have. Sometimes I be forgetting the impact I can have. This is one of those moments that remind me,” the “Boys” songstress expressed.

Lizzo’s debut album, Lizzobangers, was released in 2013. Two years later, she released Big Grrrl Small World, her second studio album. She released her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, on April 19 via Atlantic Records. The album contains a collaboration with legendary rapper Missy Elliott, on the track “Tempo.” The lead single from the record, “Juice,” has so far peaked at No. 23 on the U.S. R&B charts, and at No. 38 in the U.K.

On Spotify, she currently has over 5.1 million monthly listeners.

In 2016, Lizzo was the host of the television show Wonderland. In 2019, she will make her film debut in playing the role of Lydia in UglyDolls. It is set to be theatrically released in the United States on May 3, 2019, by STX Entertainment.

On Instagram, the musician boasts over 741,000 followers. Her posts are liked by thousands, and frequently see comments from hundreds of individual users. On Twitter, Lizzo has over 196,000 followers. The “Good As Hell” singer is still growing a loyal fanbase and is one to keep an eye out for in 2019 as she is set to continue to take over the world.