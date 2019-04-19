Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Addresses Her ‘Feud’ With Carrie Underwood

Kelly had a very funny response after seeing a headline claiming she's feuding with her fellow 'American Idol' winner.

Kelly Clarkson is addressing her supposed “feud” with fellow American Idol winner Carrie Underwood in the most hilarious way. The superstar singer took to Twitter on April 18 to dispel the pretty ridiculous reports of drama between the twosome after spotting the cover of the latest issue of Star magazine which wrongly claims the twosome aren’t exactly on friendly terms.

In her typically candid and self-deprecating way, Kelly poked a whole lot of fun at the claims on her social media as she teased that the person she’s really feuding with is whoever chose the photo of her for the magazine cover.

The Voice coach joked about the less than flattering photo chosen for the story before then making it very clear that the rumors aren’t true by accusing the magazine of “lynin'” when it comes to her relationship with Carrie.

“Someone just sent me this & I’m like why does she get the good pic & I have the worst expression I’ve ever made w/zero muscles being used in my face ha!” Clarkson tweeted out this week alongside a photo of the magazine on display at a store.

“I officially have a feud w/whoever used this pic!” the mom of two then joked. “At least give me a good pic if y’all are gonna be lying is all I’m sayin’.” She then added a crying laughing emoji to her message and a sassy hand emoji.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Kelly then continued to show that there’s officially no bad blood between herself and Carrie after one fan responded by admitting that there just aren’t any bad pictures of the “Love Wins” singer that the magazine could have used for the cover.

“Hahaha touché,” the mom of two then tweeted. “Well, I have PLENTY of rough ones ha! But I guess it builds character and keeps me humble.”

She then jokingly added, “this is what I tell myself.”

But this isn’t the first time the star has been forced to hit back at rumors claiming she and Underwood don’t get along.

As The Inquisitr reported last year, Clarkson epically shut down a Twitter user after they shared a poll asking fans to vote on whether they thought Kelly or Carrie is the “most iconic Idol winner.”

“I think we’re both winning in life and pretty blessed! Singers, mamas, CEOs…. #AmbitiousBlondes go ahead @carrieunderwood,” she responded.

Carrie – who The Inquisitr reported recently gave fans a glimpse at her 2-month-old baby boy Jacob on her social media – then got in on the debate, tweeting that she would actually vote for Kelly over herself before signing off her message to her friend, “Love ya!”

Thank you @carrieunderwood This apparel cake idea was adorable! I’m just now receiving it because it’s been at Starstruck! Love all your gear girl! #Calia #FannyPackForTheWin pic.twitter.com/aQTU6U6YL2 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) June 5, 2018

In June of last year, Clarkson also shared a video of herself opening a sweet gift from Underwood.

The clip showed the stunning “Love So Soft” singer receiving a package containing items from Carrie’s Calia by Carrie Underwood athleisure brand which is available from Dick’s Sporting Goods, per Metro.

“Thank you @carrieunderwood,” she wrote in part when sharing the video online. The star then added, “Love all your gear girl!”