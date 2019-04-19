Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable New Photo Of 2-Month-Old Son Jacob

Carrie's showing off her son's tiny feet.

Carrie Underwood is giving fans a sweet little glimpse at her baby boy, Jacob Bryan Fisher. The country superstar took to Instagram on April 18 to share an adorable snapshot of her 2-month-old bundle of joy with husband Mike Fisher as she gave her millions of followers just a peek at his little bare feet.

The close-up snapshot showed off little Jacob’s tiny toes as he seemingly sat on her lap. The youngster – who will turn 3-months-old on April 21 – didn’t have his face visible in the latest upload, but was wearing a pair of black pants as he enjoyed some quality time with his famous mom.

In the caption, the “Love Wins” singer jokingly told her 8.5 million followers that she was so loved up with her little boy that she just wanted to eat him up.

The adorable snap also had Carrie’s fans cooing over her second born (the singer and husband Mike are also parents to 4-year-old son Isaiah) as many left sweet messages after getting a glimpse of the almost 3-month-old in the comments section.

“So cute!! I love my two girls feet!! The best!!! Enjoy!!! Peace, [love], and much happiness to you and yours!!!!” one fan sweetly told the star.

Another added, “Baby feet are the best” while a third agreed and wrote after seeing Carrie’s latest upload to the social media site this week, “Baby feet are the Best!! Soak up every minute!!”

The photo marked a pretty rare glimpse at little Jacob, as Underwood and Fisher haven’t shared a whole lot of snaps of their youngest son since welcoming him into the world at the start of the year.

The upload actually marks the first photo of her baby boy Carrie’s posted to her Instagram account since she first announced his birth to the world on January 21.

As for Mike, he’s given fans a better look at little Jacob on his social media.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, the retired Nashville Predators hockey player posted the most adorable video to his Instagram account back in February as little Isaiah celebrated his fourth birthday.

The clip showed Carrie with Jacob in her arms at what appeared to be Isaiah’s birthday party. The star sucked some helium out of a balloon and then sang “Happy Birthday” to her firstborn while the top of the little boy’s head could be seen while she cradled him.

More recently, Underwood opened up about her new life as as a mom of two and the seriously adorable nickname Isaiah has for his little brother.

“He loves it,” the superstar singer told E! News while making her first red carpet appearance since giving birth for the second time at the ACM Awards earlier this month when asked how Isaiah’s adapting to his new role as a big brother.

“He calls Jacob ‘My baby,'” Underwood then continued of her eldest son. “Isaiah apparently goes around asking, “Where’s my baby? How’s my baby? I wanna kiss my baby.”