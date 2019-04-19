Pink Posts Major Throwback Photo To Instagram To Show ‘This Kind Of Hair Is Possible’

Alecia Moore, who goes by the stage name, Pink, posted a major throwback photo to her Instagram yesterday.

The photo is taken from her first album campaign, Can’t Take Me Home, when she had bright pink hair and was just a little baby on the scene. She mentions in the caption that the image is super old and that we should never be allowed to forget that this kind of hair is possible for us.

Pink is rocking what appears to be a fur-style jacket and a gold top with huge hoop earrings and a thick gold chain.

Within 11 hours of posting, the photo has been liked by over 200,000 users and has been commented on by over 1,000.

In a weeks time, she will be dropping her eighth studio album, Hurts 2B Human on April 26. She revealed that the album will contain collaborations with Khalid, Cash Cash, Wrabel, and Chris Stapleton. The album will consist of 13 tracks which The Inquisitr previously reported.

So far, the songs “Hustle,” “Can We Pretend” featuring Chris Stapleton, and the lead single, “Walk Me Home” has been released from the campaign. “Walk Me Home,” has peaked at No.6 in Ireland, No. 8 in the U.K. and Switzerland, No. 11 in Australia, and No. 54 in the U.S. so far. Official Charts revealed that this single became her 20th single to enter the U.K. top 10.

In February, she was given a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, and she celebrated the event with her family and fans. Her star became number 2,656 on the famous tourist attraction. Chat show host Ellen DeGeneres and actress Kerri Kenney-Silver spoke at the ceremony, expressing their love for the singer.

Also in February, Pink was awarded the Outstanding Contribution to Music award at this year’s BRIT Awards. That night, she performed a medley of her hits.

Throughout her career, Pink has picked up some huge awards. She won her first Grammy Award in 2002, and has picked up two more since then. She has two MTV Europe Music Awards and seven MTV Video Music Awards, one being the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award she was honored with in 2017.

Since bursting onto the music scene with her debut album, Can’t Take Me Home, Pink’s career has gone from strength to strength. It’s been nearly two decades since her first record, and Pink is still racking up platinum records and winning big awards. Her global tours prove that she is a modern day icon whose popularity shows no signs of slowing down.