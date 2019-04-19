Camille Kostek Flaunts Perky Cleavage & Chiseled Abs In Skimpy Lace-Up Crop Top On Instagram

Camille Kostek has been killing it on social media lately. The gorgeous Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model has been dropping sizzling photos on Instagram all week long – sending pulses racing and hearts aflutter with raunchy snaps that seriously turned up the heat on the popular social media platform.

After flaunting her statuesque figure in a sexy crop top and Daisy Dukes as she made her way to Coachella, the famous girlfriend of NFL star Rob Gronkowski sent temperatures soaring by taking her top off completely for a sweltering topless snap, The Inquisitr recently reported.

Following her memorable arrival at Coachella last weekend, Camille landed at Merv Griffin Estate in Palm Springs, California, to party it up at the Revolve Festival — the most talked-about party at the hotly-anticipated music event. Joining a bevy of celebrities and supermodels who flocked to the VIP area of the exclusive party, Camille enjoyed some good fun in the sun – and even posed for an eye-catching sun-kissed snap before heading out to “frolic” at the Revolve Festival 2019.

The photo in question was shared by the 27-year-old stunner to Instagram on Thursday night and saw Camille show off her assets in a barely-there white crop top and camouflage cargo pants.

As her social media followers know all too well, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is no stranger to showcasing her hourglass curves in racy bikini shots. Although showing less skin than she usually does on Instagram, Camille nevertheless cut a very seductive figure in her revealing attire, which put her perky décolletage and chiseled abs on full display.

Posing against an idyllic backdrop of pink flowers hedges, with a white fence at her back and lush green grass beneath her feet, Camille looked ravishing in the sun-drenched photo.

Her skimpy crop top – a lace-up design that further drew the attention to her busty assets – showcased a generous expanse of cleavage and boasted a lavish ribbon that draped down her sculpted abdomen. Meanwhile, her fitted cargo pants showed off her endless pins, proving that the gorgeous model certainly has what it takes to command the attention of her 542,000 Instagram followers.

For her day of fun at the Revolve Festival, Camille teamed up her sexy outfit with an opulent statement-necklace and green leather boots. The stunning model let her long, blond tresses flow freely down her back and shoulder and flashed a beaming smile at the camera.

Camille’s head-turning snap immediately caught the attention of her fans, garnering more than 20,500 likes and close to 160 comments. The model’s Instagram followers rushed to the comments section to pile on the praises for Camille’s sexy look, paying her numerous compliments and agreeing – almost unanimously – that she looked like a “queen.”

“You are literally flawless such a QUEEN,” wrote one of Camille’s Instagram followers, while another one quipped, “Yassssssssssss girl wow what a queen.”

“Your [sic] the finest girl to ever walk this earth,” penned another ardent fan.

“Love the beautiful camo pants! @camillekostek you are styling and dressed for perfection!” read another message, trailed by a long string of flattering emoji.