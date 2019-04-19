‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, April 18: Hope’s Not Ready

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, April 18, states that Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) wanted to tell Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) the truth about her baby. However, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) asked her to wait, because she first wanted to speak to Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer). After she left, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) arrived at Flo’s apartment. He reassured the blonde that she could count on him, per SheKnows Soaps.

Shauna headed straight to Forrester Creations to speak to her friend Quinn. She was worried about her daughter’s newfound family. She told Quinn that her daughter’s past was not so clean and she was worried about how the Logans would react to it. Quinn thought that she should leave her past behind her. Per Soap Central, she reminded Shauna that they had always dreamed of giving their best to their children. She told Shauna that Flo would have ample opportunities as a Logan.

Shauna then raced back to her daughter’s apartment. She told her daughter that if she told Hope about Beth, the Logan family would turn their backs on her. She was concerned that her daughter would end up in jail. Flo was taken aback by her mother’s change of heart. Shauna had always emphasized the importance of honesty, yet now her mother was asking her to continue to lie. Shauna said that Flo was in a terrible situation. She pointed out that Flo had unknowingly been roped into the crime. She also said that the baby was being well looked after by Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Shauna begged Flo not to tell Hope the truth about the baby switch.

Liam fights for his and Hope's love to overcome Hope's sadness. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/SRGv5bYkTt #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/x7i3K6Y6nJ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 18, 2019

Liam told Hope that he wanted them to heal together. He told her that he missed touching and holding her. The couple started to make out, but Hope pulled back again. She told her husband that she wasn’t ready yet. Liam understood but also asked her to let go of the guilt around Beth’s death. Hope started to cry and said that part of her felt as if Beth was still out there.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) shared some news with his son. He told Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) that Hope just found out that she had a cousin in Flo Fulton. Thomas thought the news was interesting. He admitted that Hope had been on his mind a lot lately and that he realized that he had never gotten over her.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.