Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Dons Lacy Lingerie In Throwback Post On Instagram

It’s Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s birthday, and her friends are wishing her a happy birthday all across Instagram. One such post was by photographer Russell James, who is known for working extensively with Victoria’s Secret models over the years. He shared a backstage photo of Rosie to commemorate her special day.

In the photo, a younger Rosie stood facing the camera as she appeared to be in the middle of playing with her hair. Her hair was down and curled, while she sported a very sparkly choker necklace. The photo was only of her upper torso, so it’s hard to know what her entire outfit looked like, but she appeared to be wearing a lacy corset top. It had lace accents on the top edges, with a black panel in the middle and pink fabric on the sides.

The model hasn’t shared anything related to her birthday on her own feed, however. Huntington-Whiteley’s newest Instagram post was from six days ago. The black-and-white photo showed her facing her back diagonally to the camera, as she wore a black, long-sleeved shirt. She wore her hair down and curled slightly out at the ends. Her makeup was striking, including very prominent eyeliner on both the top and bottom of her eyes.

And prior to that, Rosie shared an Instagram selfie of herself rocking an all-pink outfit. It consisted of a suit with matching tops and bottoms. The photo made the suit appear more orange, but she revealed the true color in her captions. She accessorized with a pair of white heels.

While the model doesn’t bombard her fans with Instagram updates, she does every so often to keep everyone engaged. But she opens up a lot during interviews, including the one she did for Harper’s Bazaar in January of 2019.

“I think I feel for the first time a pressure for myself to feel good again in my skin. I’ve not had to go through that before. You know, having a baby does change [your body]. So I’m working really hard to get back to where I want to be and that’s, for me, a focus right now, as well as spending time with my amazing family.”

Of course, Rosie looks incredible in all of her photos since giving birth, but it’s also likely that she worked hard to get her physique in tip top shape.

“On an average day I get changed up to 10, 15 times at work. You really learn the female form, you learn the way things are made,” Rosie added, speaking to her experience designing lingerie.