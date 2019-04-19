Alexina Graham Flaunts Cleavage In New Instagram Selfie

Alexina Graham appears to be thoroughly enjoying her new status as a Victoria’s Secret Angel. And she has every right to, considering how difficult it is to join the ranks of the top lingerie models around. In a new Instagram post, she gave a shout-out to Victoria’s Secret and their new line of Incredible bras. Alexina wore a scoop-neck dress. It was mustard-yellow with small bits of silver embroidery throughout, and her straps were accented with light blue ribbon. The model looked stunning in heavy mascara, dark eyeshadow, and a glossy lipstick. She had her hair slicked back into a high ponytail, while her hair had soft waves. She gave a slight pout for the camera.

Previously, she shared another Instagram post that showed her posing in front of the Incredible bra collection at a VS store. Alexina wore a white dress with puffy sleeves and a white belt that cinched her waist. She sported a pair of gold heels, and wore her wavy hair down with a heavy right part. In the first photo, Graham looked straight at the camera with her feet shoulder-length apart. She had a serious look on her face. The other two photos were more playful, as she threw her arms out and smiled widely and winked in another.

And while there’s tons of upsides to being a VS Angel, things aren’t always perfect, she explained to Hello Magazine.

“I was the class clown and I used my humour a lot as a way to ignore the bullies,” Alexina explained, noting that she dealt with bullying when she was younger.

Unfortunately, Graham has had to deal with her share of internet trolls.

“People who don’t even know me will comment on my posts and say I’m boring and have no personality. My mum says: ‘They obviously haven’t met you because that’s not you at all.'”

But she’s hardly the only celebrity to receive negative feedback online, or to talk about it in interviews. Everyone has their own way of coping with trolls. But there’s so many other great things for Alexina to focus on.

“It’s such an honour to become an Angel, and I want to use this platform to help people,” the model added.

Surprisingly, Graham is the first VS model with red hair. Hopefully, the brand continues to become more inclusive of all types of beauty in the future.

But for now, fans can look forward to hearing more from Alexina, as it’ll be interesting to see where her VS journey takes her.