Kate Bock Turns Up The Heat In Thong Bikini On Instagram

Kate Bock is apparently in Phuket, Thailand right now. It looks like she arrived three days ago, and has since been posting some amazing photos from the tropical paradise. Her newest Instagram post shows her rocking a light orange thong bikini, and she was photographed standing next to a modern pool. The model stood with her back to the camera, and looked over her right shoulder. She wore her hair down in tight curls, and smiled slightly. Behind her, you can see beautiful architecture and palm trees, along with many stone steps. Although the photo was posted just four hours ago, she’s already received over 8,000 likes.

Bock’s first Thailand post showed her standing in front of an ocean backdrop. She appeared to be on a ledge, as behind her you could see a seating area that was lower to the ground. Palm trees completed the scene. The Instagram post was a short GIF, which revealed that the wind was blowing a little, giving lots of movement to her flowy white pants. The model complemented her pants with a white, cropped tank top. It took her 19 hours to finally arrive at her destination, but she noted that it was worth the long trip.

https://www.instagram.com/katebock/p/BwawS8mHa16/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=u1xd4kbanst2

And the ocean isn’t the only thing Kate has been enjoying, as she visited the Phuket Elephant Sanctuary yesterday. She shared an Instagram photo from the experience, which showed her facing her back to the camera. In the background, you can see a small elephant. Bock sported a high bun, sunglasses and very small hoop earrings. Plus, she wrapped a yellow bandana around her neck. Her tank top had one thin strap on the left, and it looked like she was wearing denim bottoms.

Previously, Kate opened up to Ocean Drive about how her modeling career began.

“I grew up in West Vancouver, Canada, and I was always super tall, gangly, and thin. I was a 12-year-old swimmer, and my agent is actually from the same area. She spotted me, and it was literally the next week that I started working with Abercrombie Kids and at mall fashion shows. When I finished high school, I moved to Paris. Modeling was kind of like “I’ll try it; it sounds so cool,” and then here I am, still doing it.”

“I was so much taller than everyone in my class. There was maybe one boy my height,” Kate added, explaining how she didn’t feel beautiful or imagine herself as a model when she was younger.

https://www.instagram.com/katebock/p/BwUCH9inTsr/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=10vas2tf4nz1p