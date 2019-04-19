Robert Mueller Didn’t Forget About The Donald Trump ‘Pee Tape,’ Mueller Report Mentions ‘Compromising Tapes’

The infamous, but unconfirmed, Donald Trump 'pee tape' is mentioned in the Mueller Report, which leaves open the possibility of other tapes as well.

Perhaps the most infamous, yet still unconfirmed, allegation in the entire Trump Russia scandal, is the charge contained in the Christopher Steele dossier — posted online by Buzzfeed — that Donald Trump was secretly filmed in a Russian hotel room in November 2013 watching prostitutes perform a “golden showers” urination show. According to the dossier, and rumors that it has spawned, the so-called “pee tape” is being held by Russia as blackmail material to force Trump to do Vladimir Putin’s bidding.

As Inquisitr has reported, British journalist Paul Wood appears to be the only reporter to actively follow up on the dossier’s most salacious allegation — finding that “multiple sources” who told him that Russians did, indeed, possess “compromising” tapes of Trump, including the “golden showers” incident at the Moscow Ritz Carlton.

While the allegation receives very little mention in the report on his Russia investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller — a report made public Thursday and posted online by The New York Times — the report does not ignore the bizarre tale either. In fact, in a footnote that appears on Page 27 of the Mueller Report’s “Volume Two” appears to suggest that the “pee tape” may not be the only “compromising” tape of Trump in Russia.

The Moscow Ritz-Carlton hotel, site of the alleged Donald Trump ‘pee tape’ incident. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

But the Mueller Report footnote also suggests that the “compromising tapes” may be fake, according to a report by New York Magazine.

According to the Mueller Report notation, Russian businessman Giorgi Rtskhiladze, a financier who was collaborating with the Trump Organization on the Trump Tower Moscow project as well as on a prosed Trump Tower development in Georgia, told Trump’s then-lawyer Michael in a text message on on October 30, 2016 — just nine days before the 2016 presidential election — Cohen that he had “Stopped flow of tapes from Russia but not sure if there’s anything else. Just so you know….”

But what the businessman neglected to tell Cohen, according to the Mueller Report, was that “he was told the tapes were fake.”

The “pee tape” was of special concern to Trump, according to statements by former FBI Director James Comey, who said that Trump asked him to personally lead an investigation into the “pee tape” allegation, because he was worried that his wife, Melania Trump, might believe that the allegation was true, according to a Daily Beast report.

According to Rtskhiladze, cite by the Mueller Report, the tapes had been in possession of “persons associated with the Russian real estate conglomerate Crocus Group,” the firm headed by billionaire oligarch Aras Agalarov and his son, Emin Agalarov, who hosted the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow and later became Trump’s partner in the Trump Tower Moscow development, according to BuzzFeed.