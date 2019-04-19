Rita Ora Plays Detective In A Pair Of Sexy Snaps From Her New ‘Carry On’ Music Video

Rita Ora wowed fans with a pair of sexy snaps posted to Instagram as she announced the release of her latest music video for ‘Carry On,’ one of the singles from the ‘Pokémon Detective Pikachu’ soundtrack.

Rita Ora has been on fire lately. The gorgeous singer and actress is busy making art, preparing the third and final leg of her “Phoenix World Tour,” and even launching her own tequila brand, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

On Thursday, the “Let Me Love You” hitmaker sent pulses racing in a skintight black jumpsuit after sharing a pair of sexy photos on her Instagram platform. The sweltering shots, which put all of her killer curves on display, teased some great things to come during the European leg of her world tour debuting next week, per an earlier report from The Inquisitr.

As if that weren’t enough, next month the 28-year-old stunner is set to appear in the hotly-anticipated Pokémon Detective Pikachu movie, which hits theatres on May 10. Aside from making an appearance on screen, Rita also has a hot new track, “Carry On,” featured in the movie. Written in collaboration with Norwegian DJ Kygo, the single is part of the soundtrack of the upcoming Detective Pikachu movie and has just been released on YouTube.

Brimming with excitement, Rita broke the big news to her fans with another pair of head-turning snaps shared to Instagram. Shortly after midnight, the “Only Want You” songstress took to the popular social media platform to let everyone know that she just dropped the music video for “Carry On” – one that features many scenes from the highly anticipated Pokémon movie.

“Theres [sic] so much magic in the world of @Pokemon and its been such an incredible honour to be a part of it,” the British singer wrote in the photo caption.

For her latest Instagram update, Rita chose a couple of still images from the new music video, in which she plays detective dressed in an eye-catching yellow latex overcoat. In one of the shots, the Kosovo-born beauty is seen making her way down a dark staircase with a flashlight in hand, staring into the distance with an intense look on her face as if she’s about to investigate something mysterious. In the other pic, she flashes a bashful smile as she clutches a magnifying glass and holds it up to her face.

While the rest of her outfit is difficult the discern from the newly-posted pics, fans who have already watched the “Carry On” music video know that Rita was wearing a black top and matching leather pants underneath the colorful latex garment. The blonde bombshell completed her look with black ankle boots and styled her shoulder-length tresses in loose waves.

Her latest snaps were very well received by her 14.7 million Instagram followers, garnering close to 40,000 likes and 250 comments within a couple of hours of being posted.

“Our gorgeous Detective Ora,” read one of the messages, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

“Tell me why she looks like Nancy Drew,” quipped another one of her fans.

Meanwhile, the “Carry On” music video has already amassed over 116,000 views on YouTube in addition to 16,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

Fans who haven’t yet watched the latest music video dropped by Rita Ora can check it out below.