Shay Mitchell Shows Off Missing Tooth After A Comical Accident

Actress Shay Mitchell had to make an unexpected trip to the dentist.

Former You star Shay Mitchell is known for her dazzling smile. Unfortunately, her famous grin is looking a little different now after she lost a tooth from a comical mishap. On Thursday, the star took to Instagram to show off her new look to her fans. In a series of Instagram stories, Shay sat in a dentist’s chair with one of her upper teeth missing. She explained that the tooth fell out after she ate not one, but two bagel sandwiches, according to Today.

The actress wasn’t too concerned about the accident and laughed along with her dentist about the incident as he prepared to repair her smile.

“This is what happens when you eat a bagel sandwich, a tooth comes out. This is what I get for eating two bagel sandwiches.”

Luckily, Shay’s dentist was able to mend the tooth and get her smile looking back to normal in no time. She was sure to give him a shout out thanking him for his help.

“Smh. Thank goodness for Dr. Kevin Sands for fixing me so quick,” she wrote.

For seven seasons, Mitchell played the sweet and fiercely loyal Emily Fields on the hit drama series Pretty Little Liars. She was among a pack of friends desperate to find out what happened to their thought-to-be murdered best friend, Alison DiLaurentis, played by Sasha Pieterse. The series concluded in 2017.

Since then, Mitchell has been busy traveling all around the world, sharing her adventures with her 23.8 million Instagram followers. Most recently, she visited Tokyo where she got to witness the cherry blossom trees in full bloom and enjoy the local cuisine. The trip came in the midst of a busy past year, as she concluded filming for the first season of the drama series, You. On the show, she plays a controlling mean girl, much unlike her previous role on Pretty Little Liars. In an interview with Collider, she explained why the role came at the perfect time for her.