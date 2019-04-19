Mueller Report Reveals Trump ‘Paranoia, Insecurity And Scheming,’ White House Reportedly ‘Gripped By Fear’

A 'Washington Post' analysis of the Mueller Report uncovers Donald Trump's repeated attempts to pressure aides into lying about the Russia investigation.

Several books have already been published — including by Watergate reporter Bob Woodward, as Inquisitr has reported — detailing the chaotic inner workings of the Donald Trump White House. Perhaps the most vivid picture yet emerges from the Mueller Report, released on Thursday, which exposes the “paranoia, lies, and fear” that Special Counsel Robert Mueller found throughout the administration, according to one major analysis of the 448-page report.

According to an analysis by The Washington Post, the Mueller Report reveals “a presidency plagued by paranoia, insecurity and scheming — and of an inner circle gripped by fear of Trump’s spasms.”

Mueller’s report also shows that Trump, on repeated occasions, pressured White House officials and aides to lie about matters under investigation by Mueller, as well as to create false records of events and meetings inside the administration, and to issue public denials of news stories that Trump knew to be true, according to the Washington Post reading of the document — which includes a number of significant redactions, meaning that the full extent of what Mueller found has not yet been made public.

In the report posted online by The New York Times, Mueller stops short of directly accusing Trump of committing obstruction of justice, a federal crime. But he and his team say that they were prevented from making that accusation by a Justice Department rule against indicting a current occupant of the Oval Office.

Trump told aides that Special Counsel Robert Mueller (pictured) ‘must go.’ Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

“We determined not to apply an approach that could potentially result in a judgment that the President committed crimes,” Mueller wrote in the report. But Mueller nonetheless made a specific point of stating that the evidence prevented him from clearing Trump of any obstruction charge.

“If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state,” the Mueller Report says, adding that “the facts” made the investigators unable determine that “no criminal conduct occurred.”

The report “does not exonerate” Trump, Mueller stated.

Unlike the published books exposing the often bizarre and disturbing internal functions of the Trump White House, which often derived largely from unnamed sources speaking on background to news reporters, the Mueller Report cannot easily be dismissed by Trump as “fake news” because it is based on sworn statements from on-the-record interviews with White House officials and other Trump aides and associates, the Washington Post analysis noted.

As Inquisitr reported earlier, even before Mueller had commenced his investigation, Trump appeared panicked by the special counsel’s very existence, telling aides that the Mueller investigation would be “the end of my presidency.”