NBA Rumors: Coach Steve Kerr Gives Heartbreaking Update On DeMarcus Cousins’ Injury

After suffering an injury in his second postseason game, Coach Steve Kerr opened up the possibility that DeMarcus Cousins may not return in the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

In the last free agency, DeMarcus Cousins signed a one-year, $5.3 million contract with the Golden State Warriors with the hope of reviving his NBA career and winning his first NBA championship. As a member of one of the best teams in the league, Cousins knew that he could finally experience playing in the postseason, something he has never tasted during his stints with the Sacramento Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans.

DeMarcus Cousins’ first playoff game somewhat went well as he helped the Warriors draw first blood against the Los Angeles Clippers. In 21 minutes of action, the 28-year-old All-Star center posted nine points, nine rebounds, four assists, and one steal on 33.3 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, Game 2 against the Clippers turned out to be the last playoff game Cousins played in the 2018-19 NBA season, according to Nick Friedell of ESPN.

In just four minutes into Game 2, DeMarcus Cousins was brought out of the game after suffering a torn left quadriceps. In a recent interview with reporters, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Cousins’ injury doesn’t need a surgery, but he opened up the possibility that the All-Star center may no longer return to the court in the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

“He will not need surgery,” Kerr said after Wednesday’s practice. “DeMarcus, most likely, will not be back during the playoffs. You’re probably looking at a couple months’ recovery, so it’s unlikely.”

However, though there is only a minimal chance, Coach Kerr revealed that Rick Celebrini, Warriors director of sports medicine and performance, told them that there are instances that this injury heals faster, so they are still not closing their doors for DeMarcus Cousins’ return.

Breaking: DeMarcus Cousins has suffered a torn quad, a source told @MarcJSpearsESPN. Doctors are still determining the severity of the quad tear, which will determine the length of the recovery process, league sources told @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/JCOatFmt27 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 16, 2019

Loading...

Kerr knows what DeMarcus Cousins feels right now. Kerr is aware of the efforts Cousins made just to be 100 percent ready for the Warriors in the 2019 Western Conference Playoffs.

“More than anything, I’m just crushed for DeMarcus,” Kerr said. “He’s been waiting his whole career for [the playoffs]; and then the second game, he goes down after putting all that work in to recover from the Achilles. And he’s had a great season for us; he’s really come along the last month or so. I just feel bad for him.”

With his current injury and failure to return to his All-Star form, it is less likely that DeMarcus Cousins will get a huge payday in the 2019 NBA free agency. According to a previous Inquisitr article, Cousins’ injury may force him to sign another cheap deal with the Warriors next summer.