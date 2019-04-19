Michael Jackson’s Children Reportedly Preparing A Lawsuit Against Wade Robson And James Safechuck

Prince, Paris, and Prince Michael Jackson II are allegedly investigating the affairs of Wade Robson and James Safechuck ahead of a possible lawsuit.

Following the airing of HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary, Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s allegations of sexual abuse against the late Michael Jackson challenged long-held beliefs about the singer and had his music removed from airwaves.

Now, Page Six reports that Jackson’s children are investigating Robson and Safechuck before officially filing a lawsuit.

Prince, Paris, and Prince Michael Jackson II, or “Blanket,” are exploring claims that the two were paid to participate in the film, and examining their accounts of abuse for any inconsistencies.

A source close to the family told the media outlet the children are “said to be preparing a lawsuit for fraud, emotional distress, slander, and misrepresentation.”

Reportedly, the prospective suit is not for monetary gain, but Jackson’s progeny want an “apology” from Robson and Safechuck and for them to accept “responsibility.” Any money awarded would be sent to charity.

A source said that the three Jacksons resent being mentioned in the documentary, and believe their privacy has been taken away.

Dan Reed, the director of the film, has stated that the men were not compensated for their involvement.

The siblings are also looking closely into Robson’s charity, the Robson Family Fund, which was set up through the Hawaii Community Foundation when the documentary was released, according to The Blast.

Robson and his wife initially faced criticism for being unclear about who would receive the donations. Robson then renamed the charity the Robson Child Abuse Healing and Prevention Fund. The official website says funds must be given to 501(c)3 non-profit organizations, per the law.

A representative for the Jackson siblings gave an official statement to Page Six concerning the story.

“The three children say that all they want is to preserve their father’s musical legacy. They feel that the ‘documentary’ was one-sided and the two men have made numerous claims that aren’t true. As for the allegations, they believe that per their own investigation and other news sources, money raised by the two men and maybe others has not gone to a charity or to promote anything positive.”

The representative added that Paris, Prince, and Blanket also want formal answers concerning Robson’s charity, his donations, and other issues. The rep stated that the Jacksons use their platform to help others, and said the most important factor for them was to find any possible illegal activities committed by Robson and Safechuck.

Page Six reported that the Jackson estate has sued HBO for breach of contract and are seeking at least $100 million in damages.