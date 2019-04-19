The Crew Of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Is ‘Celebrating’ Kevin Hunter’s Dismissal

Kevin Hunter and Wendy Williams may have split, but he's not expected to leave the show quietly.

Talk show host Wendy Williams appears to be in the process of making a comeback after a very challenging past few months. Williams recently split from her husband of 22 years, Kevin Hunter, after a swarm of cheating rumors. Hunter allegedly welcomed a baby girl with his mistress only weeks ago. Williams has filed for divorce and fired Hunter as the executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show. While her mind may be made up, it will likely be a long legal process with a lot of negotiation in order to remove every trace of Hunter from the show, due to how many years they spent working together. Hunter certainly doesn’t plan to walk away empty handed, according to The Blast.

The Wendy Williams Show originally premiered on the network Syndication in 2008. Since then it has switched over to various networks including BET, BET Her, and Pop. Hunter has played a pivotal role in the show’s success since its launch. He is now in the process of negotiating a type of exit settlement in wake of his divorce, according to Page Six. While the details of that settlement have not yet been publicly announced, sources believe it could likely turn out to be in the multi-millions. In the meantime, Hunter is not welcomed onto the set of the show and his name will be removed from the ending credits shortly.

Kevin Hunter has been fired from The Wendy Williams Show.https://t.co/0eUwb5Dogn — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 16, 2019

The show’s crew is reportedly over the moon about Hunter’s dismissal. Sources say that the staff is “celebrating” his exit because “nobody liked him.”

A spokesperson for Debmar-Mercury, the television syndication company that produces the show, announced Hunter’s exit earlier this week.

“Kevin Hunter is no longer an Executive Producer on the ‘Wendy Williams Show. Debmar-Mercury wishes him well in his future endeavors.”

In terms of his infidelity, Hunter finally owned up to his actions earlier this week. In a public statement, he apologized for the way his actions have harmed his family, according to Page Six.