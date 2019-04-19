Kellyanne Conway’s Husband George Calls On Congress To Remove Trump “Cancer” From Office

Kellyann Conway’s husband, George Conway, has made it clear that he’s no fan of Donald Trump once again. Conway has written an op-ed for The Washington Postslamming the president and calling for his impeachment after the release of the redacted version of the Mueller report.

“White House counsel John Dean famously told (President Richard) Nixon that there was a cancer within the presidency and that it was growing,” Conway wrote. “What the Mueller report disturbingly shows, with crystal clarity, is that today there is a cancer in the presidency: President Donald J. Trump. Congress now bears the solemn constitutional duty to excise that cancer without delay.”

As CNN reports, this isn’t the first time that Conway has written a piece that’s heavily critical of Trump. In March, he also wrote that Trump was “unfit” for office.

Although he’s married to one of Trump’s staunchest defenders, Conway’s words echo voices coming from the Democratic party who disagree with the president’s stance that the Mueller report absolves him from all wrongdoing.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler has declared that Democrats plan to issue a subpoena for the full report. As Vox notes, Nadler was one of the congresspeople who was supposed to receive a less redacted version from Attorney General William Barr. But Nadler has said that he has not received it as yet.

“Because Congress requires this material in order to perform our constitutionally-mandated responsibilities, I will issue a subpoena for the full report and the underlying materials.” the congressman from New York said in a written statement published by Vox.

George Conway calls on Congress to remove Trump: He's "a cancer" https://t.co/cUxNbI2nqa pic.twitter.com/doME0uBTin — The Hill (@thehill) April 19, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Trump appears to believe that the redacted version of the Mueller report completely exonerates him even though it does not do so. As Vox points out, the Mueller investigation identified several instances where the president allegedly sought the dissolution of the probe into purported collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

“While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” the report says, according to the version posted on the Department of Justice’s website.

As Fox News reports, Nadler has also said that Barr will be testifying in front of the House Judiciary Committee in May and that House Democrats want Mueller to testify as well about the evidence he unearthed during the course of his investigation. Whether that will ever happen remains to be seen.