Rita Ora Goes Braless, Shows Major Skin In Curve-Hugging Black Jumpsuit On Instagram

Rita Ora set Instagram on fire with a pair of sizzling photos on Thursday. Putting her best assets front and center, the gorgeous 28-year-old singer and actress teased fans with what they can expect to see on the third and final leg of her “Phoenix World Tour.”

The “Hot Right Now” hitmaker has recently taken her Phoenix album to Australia, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. After taking her Aussie fans by storm with adrenaline-pumping shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth, Rita sent crowds wild with her electrifying performance in Manila, Bangkok, Tokyo, and Osaka.

The talented artist is now preparing to rock stages all over Europe and is shooting promotional material to help spread the word. Earlier today, Rita took to her Instagram platform to share two extremely provocative snaps, teasing new content for her upcoming arena concerts in May. In the photos, the “Only Want You” songstress flaunted her insane body in a tighter-than-skin black jumpsuit, the same sexy outfit that she wore during her sweltering photo shoot.

“I can’t wait for you all to see it,” Rita addressed her fans in the photo caption.

“The team and I have been working endlessly to make sure you all have an amazing experience!”

For her latest Instagram update, Rita was photographed in her dressing room, sitting on a white chair next to a makeup table filled to the brim with colorful beauty products. Clad in all-black attire, the British singer cut a seductive figure in the racy jumpsuit, which was held up by one single strap alone and perfectly showcased her hourglass curves.

Not one to shy away from showing off her incredible figure in skimpy outfits, Rita flashed some serious skin in the black one-piece, which boasted massive cut-outs and hugged her curves in all the right places. To make the shots even more torrid, the Kosovo-born beauty went braless underneath the raunchy attire, putting her busty assets on full display.

In the first of the two shots, Rita struck a sultry pose, looking directly into the camera with an intense gaze and parting her plump lips ever so slightly in a very enticing manner. For the second photo, the Fifty Shades Of Grey actress switched things up, posing from the side. As she leaned back into her dressing room chair, Rita arched her back to push her buxom curves into focus.

Baring her midriff to expose her taut waistline and toned abs, the “Let Me Love You” songstress flashed her tattoos while flaunting her curvy backside and strong, sculpted thighs. As she stared into the distance with a smoldering look on her face, Rita oozed magnetism and sex-appeal in the glorious shot.

Unsurprisingly, the new photos immediately became a crowd favorite, amassing more than 285,000 likes and over 1,600 comments.

“Wow that’s hot,” gushed one of her Instagram followers, ending their message with a fire emoji.

Loading...

“‘Hot [fire emoji]’ is understated!!!” quipped another Instagram user.

“You look amazing Princess can’t wait to see you in may in Liverpool Love you,” penned one of Rita’s fans.

The European leg of the “Phoenix World Tour” kicks off next week with a concert at the Sentrum Scene in Oslo, Norway, on April 23. After hitting Sweden and Germany, the tour will head to Italy and France and eventually go all across the U.K.