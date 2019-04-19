Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Will Reportedly Be Audited By The IRS

If recent reports are anything to go by, it doesn’t look like things will be slowing down for actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, or their two daughters anytime soon. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of Lori Loughlin’s daughters — either Olivia Jade, 19, or Isabella Giannulli, 20 — is allegedly being investigated by the Department of Justice. Now, based on a report by Us Weekly, it looks like both Lori and Mossimo will be audited by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

For those who aren’t up to date on the family’s alleged crimes, here’s a quick refresher. Last month, Loughlin and nearly 50 other parents were arrested as part of a college admissions scandal. Dozens of parents, including some celebrities and businessmen, allegedly paid large sums of money in order to grease the wheels and ensure their children were accepted into prestigious universities and colleges across the country. Some of the crimes outlined by federal prosecutors include falsifying athletic and academic achievements, bribing college officials, and cheating on standardized tests.

In particular, Lori and Mossimo are accused of paying $500,000 to ensure that their two children — Olivia and Isabella — were designated as potential recruits for the University of Southern California’s rowing team. While both girls were accepted — and attended — USC, neither of them has ever rowed before, let alone competed in high school.

While other parents have pleaded guilty for their crimes — including Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman — both Mossimo and Lori refused to take a plea deal. Shortly after, they were slapped with additional charges for fraud and money laundering, and now, it seems they are going to be audited by the IRS. Speaking to Us Weekly, an unnamed source alleges that the husband and wife wrote off their bribes and payments as a deduction, seeing as how William Singer — the mastermind at the center of the college admissions scandal — fronted his services through a charitable organization.

“They are being audited for five years on their personal income taxes, along with three years for Mossimo’s business,” Us Weekly’s source reveals.

In regards to the aforementioned plea deal — which Lori rejected — another unnamed source told Us Weekly that “her attorney told her not take the deal.”

It seems the mounting pressure from the charges the husband/wife duo are facing is beginning to take its toll on their marriage.

“Lori is constantly arguing with Mossimo because she is beginning to grasp that they are in very serious jeopardy,” another anonymous source told Us Weekly. “She has tried to hire new lawyers.”