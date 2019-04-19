Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Ripped Physique In Sports Bra And Leggings

Nicole Scherzinger has been hitting up the gym a ton in recent weeks and the results are definitely showing.

The 40-year-old has been posting a lot of videos of her workout regimen on her Instagram stories over the past few days, much to the delight of her fans. While Nicole’s videos give fans plenty of ideas on what to do in their own workouts, they also helps to show off the amazing body that she has worked so hard for.

Earlier today, Scherzinger took to her stories to again share a few clips of an intense sweat session with fans. In each of the videos Nicole looks absolutely stunning in a pair of black Nike capri leggings and a low-cut black sports spa that shows off a little bit of cleavage. Of course, the singer’s body is also fully on display in the photos, most notably her taut abs.

In the post, Scherzinger tells fans that it’s butt day as she shows a number of exercises that focus on the booty including jumping squats, weighted squats, as well as an intense cycling session. Like in most of her other workout videos, Scherzinger looks gorgeous even though she is sweaty with her hair slicked back in a top knot.

And as The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the former Pussycat Dolls singer was at it again, posting another intense workout for her followers to see. In one of the clips, Scherzinger can be seen outside stretching as she puts one leg up and leans against a garage door. The black-haired beauty looks amazing in a pair of purple patterned leggings along with a tiny purple sports bra. The next little clip shows Nicole holding one leg up in the air and showing off her flexibility before she heads to the gym for a workout.

But it’s not all sweat sessions that the 40-year-old delights her fans with as she also posts plenty of other sultry photos and videos for her 3 million plus Instagram followers. Over the weekend, The Inquisitr shared that Nicole decided to ditch Coachella and instead attend a crawfish boil that was hosted by Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend Wells Adams.

In the photos posted to her account, Scherzinger gives fans an up close look at a pot of crawfish and some corn as she stands next to her pal Sarah in a bib with a lobster on it. The stunner goofed around in a few boomerang videos as she rocked a pair of daisy dukes that showed off her long and lean stems.

Hopefully Nicole’s next social media update comes sooner rather than later.