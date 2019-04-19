Travis Scott Ordered To Pay $400K After Losing Super Bowl Gig Lawsuit

Scott was sued by a promoter for not appearing at a scheduled gig on Super Bowl weekend that the rapper said he missed due to 'factors beyond his control.'

Travis Scott will soon be signing a hefty check. The rapper was sued in 2018 by a company claiming that he canceled on them without giving notice. He maintained that the reason he did not show up is because of unpreventable issues, however, the jury in the case didn’t quite think the same way.

According to TMZ, Scott has been ordered to pay $382,932 to entertainment events company PJAM after they filed a lawsuit against the artist for failing to appear at a scheduled concert on Super Bowl weekend.

Scott said he was unable to make the performance “due to weather and logistics,” but the company said that he simply “refused to show up to the event.”

The rapper was in Minneapolis on February 3 with two events scheduled for that Saturday night. He was set for a club performance at 10:30 p.m., followed by a flight by private jet to a show in Las Vegas at 1:30 a.m.

A manager connected to the Myth Nightclub in Minneapolis, where Scott was supposed to appear, told TMZ that promoters miscalculated his jet’s landing spot in Minnesota. It wound up being too far away from the club for him to make it to the gig on time.

Scott showed up to his other scheduled performance in Las Vegas later that night.

TMZ reported that in the lawsuit, PJAM also accused Scott of holding onto the $150,000 the promoter said they paid him upfront, including another $10,000 to his booking agent. The documents also state that PJAM arranged for Scott’s private jet and paid out additional expenses for promotion, only for him to back out hours beforehand.

The company also sued for damages to its reputation.

Scott’s attorney, Howard King, voiced his displeasure over the verdict.

“The jury verdict of $383,000 is disappointing but far less than the seven-figure demands made by the promoters. We believe the verdict will be substantially reduced or overturned in subsequent proceedings.”

In the end, Scott likely won’t be hurting too much. TMZ reported that the other regularly scheduled stops on Scott’s tour went off without a hitch. His sold-out February 8 concert at Los Angeles’ The Forum venue grossed $1.7 million and sold more than 16,300 tickets.

Scott was also one of the few artists to have recurring sellouts at The Forum in a 12-month span, with sold-out shows on December 19 and 20. This puts him in the company of select artists like Garth Brooks, Juan Gabriel, The Grateful Dead, Janet Jackson, Lady Gaga, Sting, and Michael Jackson, who have all done the same.