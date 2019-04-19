WWE News: Dean Ambrose’s Final Matches With WWE Announced, More On ‘The Shield’s Final Chapter’

It seems like it is really happening and the 'Lunatic Fringe' is on his way out.

Months ago, WWE officially announced that Dean Ambrose would not be re-signing with the company and would leave after his contract expired in April. A lot of people thought that it was all part of an angle, but it most certainly appears as if he is actually leaving and he will be finishing up this weekend. Now, his final WWE opponents have been revealed and on Sunday, The Shield’s Final Chapter will air on the WWE Network for all to see.

As far as television goes, The Shield had their final match as a stable a few weeks ago, but that wasn’t the end for them. PW Insider is reporting that Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns will partner together again this weekend to take on the team of Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre.

For those keeping track at home, that’s exactly the same match that took place at WWE Fastlane back in early March. It was a match that lasted close to half-an-hour and the final result came with a Triple Powerbomb and victory for The Shield.

After all was said and done, the pay-per-view went off the air with the three men standing in the center of the ring and doing their signature triple fistbump. Some thought that was the last stand for The Shield, but this Sunday will truly be the end of an era.

WWE

Fans attending the event in Moline, Illinois, will be there in person to see the end of The Shield, but other fans won’t be left out. WWE Network is going to air a live special on Sunday, April 21, 2019, which will be titled The Shield’s Last Chapter and feature their final match as a trio.

On that same special, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor will also put his title on the line against Elias. The Shield’s Final Chapter is set to begin at 9:30 p.m. ET and run for an hour.

If absolutely nothing else changes, this will be Dean Ambrose’s final match for his current WWE run, which officially began in Florida Championship Wrestling in 2011. He made his debut on WWE’s main roster in November of 2012 when The Shield made their official first appearance.

Cageside Seats reported that Ambrose has already been setting up independent bookings for when his WWE contract officially expires. Other reports have said that he could end up taking an extended break from all of wrestling for quite a while. Nothing is confirmed as far as how things will go once he leaves the company, but it now appears certain that The Shield will have their final stand on Sunday.