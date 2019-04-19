Iskra Lawrence Posts Throwback Bikini Pics, As Well As A Sizzling Yoga Pant Snap

It’s back to business for body positivity model Iskra Lawrence, who just completed a walk in Boston this past Sunday for the National Eating Disorders Association, for which she is an ambassador.

Lawrence has long been a proponent for inclusive body images, she told The New York Post earlier this week.

“I’m really trying to break through and say that no matter what size you are, you can rock it.”

But that doesn’t mean that the 28-year-old isn’t nostalgic for her dreamy tropical holiday. As previously covered by The Inquisitr, the Aerie model was recently on a vacation with friends and family in the Maldives, staying at the You and Me Maldives resort.

She had shared several shots of her holiday on her Instagram page, including a picture of herself in a dreamy grey maxi dress at sunset, and a snap where she rocks a tiny black bikini while posed on the edge of a pool.

But the throwback pic Iskra just released was of a bikini that had previously been unseen. In the snaps, the social media star rocks a neon yellow and white striped bikini while posing on the beach amidst the blue waters. Her hair looks to be slightly wet, as befitting a beach trip. The model accessorized with statement earrings, matching in color with the yellow bikini.

The picture earned nearly 214,000 likes from her 4.4 million followers.

In addition to the holiday snap, Lawrence also shared an image of herself rocking tight yoga pants while traveling to her various work commitments. Her outfit consisted of a white crop bra with navy leggings with fashionable red and white stripes by the ankle.

The body positive model explained to the Post at an event for Teleties hair elastics why she was so motivated to wear clothing that had previously been exclusively in the realm of skinny women.

“Being curvier, I think it’s important to break the rules and I think it’s important to show that you’re confident in whatever you wear and make an impact on the red carpet when, for so long, we’ve only seen one body type and size make waves.”

However, Iskra admitted that she does occasionally face backlash for being a model with an untraditional body shape.

“I feel the pressure to not wear body-con all the time when so many shapes and so many obvious go-tos are tight; I really try to push back on that.”

In addition to being a spokeswoman for NEDA, Iskra is also a body ambassador for Aerie and was named one of Forbes’s 30 Under 30.