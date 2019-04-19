‘Game Of Thrones’: ‘Sesame Street’ Teaches Tyrion And Cersei About Respect

Could Elmo teach Cersei and Tyrion to get along?

The Lannisters have a rather grim family history of late in HBO’s Game of Thrones. But, could Sesame Street teach Tyrion and Cersei how to get along?

Cersei (Lena Headey) has always hated her younger brother, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), for a multitude of reasons, but mostly because he killed their mother during birth. Tyrion was also responsible for the death of their father, Tywin (Charles Dance). However, now Cersei has added her beloved brother, Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), to her hate list since he defected for the North after she refused to deliver on her word regarding support against the Night King’s (Vladimír Furdík) army of the dead.

As a result of the constant feuding, Sesame Street has decided that it is time to step in and address the issue, according to Nerdist.

The clip opens with a heated discussion between Tyrion and Cersei Lannister. As Tyrion is arguing that he only wants what’s best for Westeros, Cersei is counteracting with the fact that what she wants is for Tyrion to not get his way.

“See, this is why you don’t have any friends,” Tyrion replies.

Elmo, of House Sesame Street, then steps into the fray.

“Elmo thinks that you two need to respect each other,” Elmo says.

Cersei is visibly in contempt of the statement.

Elmo then goes on to explain how he deals with problems between himself and his friends on Sesame Street.

“Elmo doesn’t get upset, Elmo listens and learns from what they have to say.”

HBO

Surprisingly, Elmo appears to have struck a chord with Tyrion, who seems to grasp the concept of respect before Cersei does.

“If we stop fighting and work together we can be stronger,” Tyrion says before announcing that he is willing to give the concept a go.

Then, it is time for Cersei to respond. After a delay, Cersei also comes around to Elmo’s way of thinking and a truce is struck between the warring siblings.

As yet, it is unclear whether Elmo’s approach will help at all moving forward in the final season of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones also isn’t the only HBO series that Sesame Street has an issue with.

In a second video, Cookie Monster also has a chat with Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) from Westworld, HBO’s robotic sci-fi series. you can view the clip below.

Season 2 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 2 on Sunday, April 21, at 9 p.m. ET.