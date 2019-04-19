’90 Day Fiance’s Ashley Martson May Have Confirmed A Split From Jay Smith

Following a second cheating scandal, Martson's Instagram posts and cryptic messages may indicate she's done with Smith for good.

Despite rumors of alleged cheating and incompatibility, 90 Day Fiance couple Ashley Martson and Jay Smith seemed ready and determined to weather life’s storms – together.

Unfortunately, that may not have been enough, as a second recent cheating scandal may have broken Martson’s resolve. She appeared to spill the beans during an Instagram Q&A with a little help from Larissa Dos Santos Lima, according to In Touch.

The couple looked set for the long run after handling the first incident of cheating that arose in December 2018. On the show, Martson discovered that Smith was FaceTiming a woman on a secret Tinder account a week before their wedding was scheduled to take place.

Martson confronted Smith, who initially denied the conversation had any romantic intent. However, Martson spoke to the woman herself, with the unknown lady revealing that she didn’t know Smith was married, and they had made plans to meet in person.

Martson said Smith admitted to everything, and she filed for divorce on January 11, 2019. And yet, they somehow persevered, as she withdrew the paperwork not even two months afterward.

On February 10, Martson broke the show’s NDA, to tell the truth of what she and her husband “were being asked to hide and not tell followers.”

She alluded to the initial split being fake and claimed she and Smith had actually remained together through the Tinder scandal, while the show encouraged them to say and act otherwise.

Later that month, Marston reported that the state of the relationship had improved since the pair exited the show.

The latest case of unfaithfulness seems to have shattered that sense of harmony.

This time, Martson lashed out at Smith on Instagram.

“It’s all fun [and] games until your ass gets deported. Have fun at the strip club with MY money and MY car you’re driving around without a license!”

She also tagged Jay, alongside gifs that said “Bye Felicia” and “Cancelled.”

Martson held an Instagram Q&A on April 17 where she unexpectedly alluded to the status of her relationship. One fan asked her if she planned to have kids with Smith one day, to which she answered, “Hell No.” Another fan inquired whether Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s claims of her being single were true.

Martson replied, “We must not go against what the Queen says. I don’t want to die today,” referring to a scene during the show where Dos Santos Lima shouted, “that whoever went against the queen would die.”

Martson appeared to support the statements, with Dos Santos Lima sharing the story herself on social media.

No official confirmation has been made concerning the status of Martson and Smith’s relationship, which may mean fans will have to watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4 to find out the truth. The show premieres Sunday, April 28, at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.