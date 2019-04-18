Taylor Swift’s Bicycle Instagram Picture Just Dropped Some Major Hints

Taylor Swift is keeping things mysterious.

On April 18, the singer updated her Instagram, and fans saw one pastel-blue bicycle. Shot outdoors with wooden railings in the background, the photo was simply captioned with numbers, “4.26.”

Swift currently has comments disabled on Instagram.

The update follows the “guessing games” report from The Washington Post made yesterday; Taylor is, as the newspaper states, “plotting something again.” The build-up to Taylor’s last Reputation album saw the star delete her entire Instagram. It’s safe to say that this girl knows how to keep fans on their toes.

Last weekend, fans saw a “countdown” clock on Swift’s Instagram. Taylor’s much-anticipated seventh studio album hasn’t officially been announced, but fans can speak of nothing else. “T7” formed the basis for a heavy analysis by Capital FM just two days ago. The radio station was hell-bent on decoding whether an album will drop, when the date might be, and anything else fans need to know.

The numerals 4.26 doesn’t come as random – at least as far as fans are concerned. ‘The Story Of Us” is four minutes and 26 seconds in length. The date also formed the end of the aforementioned “countdown.” Beady-eyed fans even noticed 61 stars in an Instagram update made by Swift on February 24. As Billboard chronicles, there are 61 days between February 24 and the suspected April 26 release date.

Taylor’s bicycle update had racked up over 500,000 likes within two hours of being posted.

Capital FM quotes Taylor’s American Music Awards speech from 2018.

“But actually, I have to be really honest with you about something: I’m even more excited about the next chapter.”

With no ability to comment on today’s Instagram update, fans have been taking to Twitter.

“As much as everyone hates taylor swift, you gotta be honest with yourself that she’s gonna drop some bangers,” one fan voiced anticipation, while throwing slight shade.

Given that Swift has 115 million Instagram followers, “everyone” hating Taylor Swift may be factually incorrect. While the singer is known for having feuded with Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, and Katy Perry, the “Bad Blood” documented by Elle is unlikely to extend to all individuals.

The bicycle post was liked by supermodel Gigi Hadid and Dancing With The Stars dancer and judge Julianne Hough. Recent updates to Swift’s account have steered away from music. Many have, however, come captioned with the mysterious “4.26.”

Given Taylor’s love of bicycles, one almost wonders if today’s picture is a hint. Perhaps that Taylor’s musical career is headed in a specific direction. Or simply that this singer’s favorite mode of transportation may form the theme for some new music.