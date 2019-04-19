Emily Ratajkowski Took Her Parents To See Her Sexy Billboard In California

Emily Ratjkowski showed that she isn’t shy about the fact that her legs and booty are on display on a huge billboard in California. The “Blurred Lines” bombshell showed off the sultry advertisement to her parents and shared their reactions on Instagram. In the series of photos and videos she posted, you can see her mother taking a photo of the billboard and she also uploaded a group photo of them in front of it.

The billboard is meant to promote her promotional collaboration with Drink Babe, a wine company started by Josh Ostrovsky, an entrepreneur and social media personality commonly known as The Fat Jew. Drink Babe’s signature product is canned wine that you can easily carry around if you’re at a casual party or music festival. They also sell bottled wine with hilariously relatable names like Family Time Is Hard Pinot Grigio.

Ratajkowski previously announced the partnership on Instagram last month by posting the image that was used in the billboard.

“Attack of the 50 ft Emrata,” she wrote. “I’m so excited to share with you guys that I am now a part of @drinkbabe, consciously coupling with my good friend, wine visionary and fellow entrepreneur @thefatjewish is an actual dream.”

As The Daily Mail reports, the ad campaign consists of several variations of the image, set in different locations. One shows a giant-sized Ratajkowski leaning against the Empire State Building. In another, she’s lounging on the beach while sipping from a can of Drink Babe’s canned rose.

The brand was born out of a collaboration between Ostrovsky and the creators of the viral Twitter page White Girl Problems, Tanner Cohen and David Oliver Cohen, The Daily Mail notes. White Girl Rose was their first product and then they subsequently launched it in a can and called that product Babe.

While Ratajkowski has made a career out of doing advertising campaigns, she has also proved that she has a taste for entrepreneurship as well. She owns her own lifestyle brand called Inamorata Woman which sells swimwear and lingerie. As Vogue Magazine, notes, she shot the lookbook for the lingerie line in a bodega to represent the spirit of her ideal customer, a woman confident enough to do something like that.

“I was trying to evoke the feeling of a confident girl who wears her bathing suit all day and how that attitude would translate when you’re not at the beach,” she told Vogue. “Ultimately it is about a cotton panty that you have on around the house and then wear out to get coffee.”