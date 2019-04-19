Cindy Crawford Dons ‘Flashy’ Outfit In Throwback Photo & Looks A Whole Lot Like Kaia Gerber

The resemblance between Cindy Crawford and her daughter, Kaia Gerber, is hard to deny. And for her newest Instagram post, Cindy shared a throwback photo of herself when she was younger. In the photo, the supermodel sported a “flashy” outfit. It was black-and-white so it’s hard to know for sure what it looked like in real life, but the outfit appeared to be a nude sheer bodysuit with bling to cover up her chest and bottoms.

Crawford accessorized with matching bling, including a tiara and bracelets that wrapped around her upper arm. And although some of Cindy’s face was obscured by her headpiece, it’s easy to see that she looks a lot like her daughter.

Kaia has been gaining momentum in the modeling industry after starting from a very young age. Of course, it probably helped that her mom was a renowned model, but she has arguably blazed her own trail. She boasts over 4.2 million Instagram fans, which surpasses her mom’s follower count by 200,000.

The young model’s feed is filled with personal photos which are mixed with professional shots. For example, her newest Instagram post is a selfie of herself in a mirror. She wore a fitted blazer in a dark green shade, along with tight black pants. Her hair was down in a middle part, and she looked down at the camera for the shot.

In addition, Gerber shared another Instagram post five days ago that showed her wearing a white top. She sported an eye-catching pair of earrings. These appeared to be made out of diamonds, and consisted of two rows of jewels. The model closed her eyes and lifted her chin for the image, accentuating her pink lipstick and shimmery eyeshadow.

Kaia previously opened up to Vogue about what it’s like to be Cindy’s daughter.

“I learned from my parents that they truly are happiest when they’re helping other people. Just doing what you can when you can is the most important thing.”

“We’re not the same shoe size which is upsetting because I thought I could steal all of her shoes, but I definitely take a lot of her vintage pieces – those are the most iconic,” she added.

And above all, it seems that Gerber’s managed to stay very down-to-earth.