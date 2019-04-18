‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Feels ‘Lucky’ And ‘Really Happy’ With New Boyfriend Paul Bernon

Bethenny Frankel gushed over her new romance on Thursday.

Bethenny Frankel opened up about her relationship with real estate developer and film producer Paul Bernon during an appearance this week in New York City.

While attending the grand opening of the new Godiva Café in the Big Apple, the Real Housewives of New York City star spoke to People magazine about the romance between herself and Bernon and labeled herself a “lucky gal.”

“I’m a lucky gal,” Frankel said. “It’s been good. Things between us are really nice.”

As fans have seen on The Real Housewives of New York City, Frankel began dating Bernon shortly after the tragic loss of her former fiance, Dennis Shields, who passed away from a suspected overdose in August of last year. Since then, the couple has become more and more public with their relationship, and at the end of last year, they confirmed they were dating on Instagram.

“We’re together a lot,” Frankel continued. “I have a really good balance in work, life, love. I’m really happy.”

On recent episodes of the show, Frankel has caught backlash for moving on from her relationship with Shields so soon after his passing and, as viewers saw earlier this month, Frankel struggled with guilt after she and Bernon began dating. That said, Frankel ultimately decided to give her romance with Bernon a fair shot, and so far, doing so appears to have been a great decision for her.

While Frankel experienced a number of scary allergic reactions at the end of 2018, one of which nearly took her life, she told People magazine she’s doing “much better” now and doing her best to prioritize her health. She’s also slowing down on the career front and making more time for herself and for her 8-year-old daughter, Bryn Casey Hoppy.

As for Bernon’s relationship with her daughter, Frankel confirmed they’ve met and said the two are actually quite similar.

“Bryn knows him and loves him. They’re very, very similar people,” she said. “He’s incredible. He’s a beautiful human being inside and out.”

Frankel and Bryn’s father, her ex-husband Jason Hoppy, are currently in the midst of a custody battle over their child, which they’ve been in since they split several years ago. As fans will recall, Frankel and Bernon were married for just under three years before calling it quits.

To see more of Frankel and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.