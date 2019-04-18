Halle Berry Shows Off Sexy Bikini Body In Sizzling Throwback Photo

Halle Berry is apparently nostalgic for the good ol’ days, and she is resorting to Instagram to remedy it. On Thursday, the Oscar-winning actress took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering throwback snapshot of herself in a tiny bikini that showcases her famous, flawless figure.

In the photo in question, the Catwoman star is posing in front of and surrounded by plants as she dons a light colored string bikini consisting of a triangle top that ties behind her neck, helping accentuate and define her busty physique. She teamed her top with a matching side-tie bottom that sits fairly high on Berry’s frame, helping demarcate her wide hips and itty bitty waist, which highlights her hourglass figure.

The 52-year-old actress is standing with one leg propped to the side while she rests one hand on her thigh, in a pose that further flatters her body and curves. It is unclear when she picture is from, but Berry was sporting a pixie hairstyle at the time. Going by the style of her makeup — particularly the clearly defined lipliner — the picture could have been taken in the late 1990s or early 2000s, which is when Berry’s career peaked, culminating with her Best Actress win for Monster’s Ball in 2002.

The post, which Berry shared with her almost 5 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 40,500 likes and over 830 comments in under an hour of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the actress and fitness enthusiast took to the comments section to praise her incredible looks and share their admiration for the timeless beauty.

“The most gorgeous woman in the world,” one user wrote, paired with an Earth emoji and several heart-eyed smileys.

“Will always be the greatest ever,” another one chimed in.

While this photo is a throwback, her fans know she looks pretty much the same today, if not better. For a while now, Berry has been using her Instagram page as a platform to encourage her followers to lead a healthy lifestyle, often sharing tips and tricks about her own journey. In addition to exercise, Berry has previously said that eating clean and being mindful of one’s diet is also key, according to a recent Fox News report.

“I think the most important part of being healthy and in great shape largely depends on what and when you eat,” she said, while adding that she attributes her youthful look and overall physique to following a ketogenic diet.