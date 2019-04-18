Mark Ronson’s New Album Helped Him Cope With His Divorce

British producer and musician Mark Ronson has admitted that he coped with his divorce from French actress Josephine de La Baume by recording his new album.

According to Music News, Ronson had a tough 2018 following his divorce from Josephine, whom he split with in 2017 after five years of marriage, but he threw himself into the studio which inspired him to make new music.

The “Uptown Funk” hitmaker told Mr Porter that working on new tracks helped him deal with the split. He has channeled his heartbreak into his art and has ultimately created music he’s proud of. The album cover for his upcoming studio album, Late Night Feelings, has a huge heart broken in half in a disco ball type glass material.

“It’s helped me get over it (the divorce),” he explained.

“I can look back and say these are better songs than usual because I had to go through something. Duh, of course! All your favorite records are made from heartache.”

He mentioned that he learned the value of allowing negative feelings to fuel creativity from collaborating with stars like Lady Gaga, Amy Winehouse, and Queens Of The Stone Age, who have all recorded albums with him filled by relating to deep inward feelings.

“If you’re going to feel like s**t, you might as well get something good out of it,” he expressed.

Loading...

Recently, The Inquisitr reported Ronson admitting he’s not desperate to seek another No. 1 single by collaborating with huge rap artists like Cardi B for the sake of achieving a hit.

In 2014, Ronson hit it big time when he teamed up with Bruno Mars on the monster smash “Uptown Funk” which topped the charts globally. The song won two Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, and the Brit Award for British Single of the Year.

So far, Mark has released four studio albums. His upcoming fifth album, Late Night Feelings, is set to be released on June 21. So far, the singles “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” featuring Miley Cyrus and “Late Night Feelings” featuring Lykke Li have been released. According to the iTunes tracklisting, the album is set to have other collaborations from the likes of Camila Cabello, Yebba, and Alicia Keys to name a few. The album will consist of 13 tracks.

Last year, Ronson wrote “Shallow” with Lady Gaga, Andrew Wyatt, and Anthony Rossomando for the soundtrack of the film A Star Is Born. The song topped the U.K. and U.S. singles chart and won the Grammy Awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media this year. Its other accolades boast the Academy Award for Best Original Song, the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, and the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Song.