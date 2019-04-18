‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Arturo Comes To Abby’s Rescue

Some unexpected The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Arturo comes to Abby’s aid and saves the day multiple times before the grand opening of Society.

It’s opening night for Society, and every single thing that can go wrong goes wrong. Abby (Melissa Ordway) is an absolute mess putting out fires left and right, and still more problems crop up, according to She Knows Soaps. There’s a backup on the highway, which means the food doesn’t get delivered. Plus, Lola (Sasha Calle) freaks out when she finds out another delivery sent the wrong fruit.

None of the food issues even matter because then, there’s an incessant fire alarm that will go off all night long unless somebody fixes it. Although Abby wasn’t exactly thrilled to see him, Arturo (Jason Canela) showed up to talk, but Abby put him to work figuring out the issue with the nerve-wracking alarm. Since Arturo seems to know how to do everything, he’s able to fix it, and just as Abby is expressing her thanks, whoops, another problem occurs — the lights go dark. It seems now there’s an electrical problem. However, for Arturo, even messed up electricity is no big deal. He gets the lights working, and once more Abby is thrilled that he showed up.

Not everyone is happy to see Ashley back in Genoa City, but we are always thrilled to have a special appearance by @eileen_davidson on #YR! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/31p9nyJ4nG — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 1, 2019

Of course, Abby still doesn’t think that Arturo saving her opening night at the restaurant will help her forgive his indiscretion with his sister-in-law Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). Plus, Mia is pregnant, and there’s a reasonable chance that Arturo is the baby’s father. Abby has already had one stepchild when she married Stitch, and that relationship did not end up working out for her.

Even so, Arturo really stepped in a saved the day not only for Abby but also for his sister Lola. While it may not end up winning Abby back in the end, it shows that he’s willing to step up when he’s needed. Arturo did something pretty awful when he slept with Mia. He hurt Abby as well as his brother Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), and while he may receive forgiveness, it isn’t likely that either of them will forget his actions. Arturo’s life is forever changed now.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that both Canela and Gonzalez finished filming their Y&R scenes, and will likely exit the storylines in just under six weeks. It’s a good thing for Abby and her restaurant that Arturo will be around for at least a bit longer.