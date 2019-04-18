Natalie Roser Stuns In Lingerie On Instagram

Natalie Roser unveiled a sneak peek of a new photo shoot she did for Guess on Instagram today. The model laid on the ground and propped herself up with her left arm, as she placed her right hand on her thigh. She showed off her legs while wearing tights, while the rest of her outfit consisted of a dark-colored bra and bottoms. The black-and-white photo was taken by Gregorio Campos.

And yesterday, she shared a steamy bikini pic on Instagram that has received over 30,000 likes so far. Roser stood with her back angled toward the camera while rocking thong bottoms and a black, string bikini top. She looked over her right shoulder and held a towel in her left hand. The second photo in the series shows the model from the same angle, except this time she had the towel in her hair.

While Natalie usually shares revealing photos, sometimes she shares pictures of her daily outfits. That was the case three days ago, when she was spotted on Instagram wearing a front-tie, long-sleeved shirt. She paired this with high-waisted, dark pants. There were subtle vertical stripes, and she wore her hair down with loose curls. The model sat on a white stool, and leaned against a blank wall with her right arm in the air.

Roser previously opened up to Women’s Health about her approach to the modeling world.

“When I first started training, I put on muscle really easily, and I had a lot of feedback from agents – this was years ago – saying, ‘You’re looking a bit strong for the fashion world.’ I started to change my training, but I was changing it for them. Now that I’m a bit older and I’ve really learnt about how my body works and when I feel the best, I’ve learnt to train just for myself. That’s my philosophy.”

And as gorgeous as the model is, she also admitted that her confidence hasn’t always been high.

“My body confidence is good now, but there have always been doubts,” she said.

Doubts or not, it’s hard to refute Natalie’s popularity. She’s amassed over 1 million Instagram followers, many of whom stop by to leave her encouraging comments on her various posts. And she keeps her fans updated through a combination of posts and stories, including her recent Instagram Stories. She shared videos of what was happening behind-the-scenes during a photo shoot, including her posing for the cameras against a white backdrop. She also shared a video of someone scrolling through some of the photos that were captured on a computer.