Robert Downey Jr. Admits Last Eight Minutes Of ‘Endgame’ Are The Best In The MCU

Most Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are expecting Avengers: Endgame to be the best in the studio’s entire catalog, but Robert Downey Jr. himself might just be confirming that. The actor who has portrayed Tony Stark/Iron Man since 2008 has been in more MCU movies than any of his costars and recently made a comment about the final moments of Endgame that have fans even more eager to see the film.

In a new interview with The Upcoming (via Comic Book), Robert admitted the last eight minutes of the film are the best in the entire MCU.

“The last 8 minutes of that movie are maybe the best 8 minutes of the entire history of the whole run of them in a way because everyone’s involved. So I was delighted,” he admitted.

That definitely bodes well for all those bummed out by theories suggesting some of the Avengers would die early on or midway through Endgame. Eight minutes definitely leaves enough time for a few deaths, however, especially since half the universe was lost within seconds during Infinity War.

Downey’s comment could be interpreted in different ways, based on who he means “everyone” is. For now, only certain characters in the MCU have been absolutely confirmed for Endgame being Downey himself, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Mark Ruffalo. If the surviving heroes are able to reverse the snap and bring back all those decimated characters, it’s possible the last eight minutes of the film has the entire MCU altogether at once. Don’t hold your breath on that one though.

The MCU has seen plenty of historical moments throughout the years, and for Downey to claim Endgame has the greatest eight minutes in the entire franchise is quite exciting. Fans have already seen some stellar moments in Captain America: Civil War, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Infinity War, meaning Endgame is set to top them all.

Eight minutes only put a tiny dent in Endgame‘s 181-minute runtime, but the first 173 minutes of the film are probably pretty fantastic as well.

Downey also spoke about why the MCU films have made such a connection with people across the world and what has made them such a success.

“There’s this love for it because it speaks to the world but it also speaks to the democratic American projected dream, which is far more complicated than that (laughs), but there’s an ideal there that’s always been trying to express itself, and strangely, in some ways the best of it has been expressed in these little two-hour segments of entertainment.”

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26.