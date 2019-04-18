Demi Rose Shows Off Lean Legs In Another Sexy Cleopatra Shot On Instagram

Demi Rose celebrated her 24th birthday in style earlier this week with a sexy Cleopatra costume. The British model took to Instagram to show off her look once more, this time highlighting her lean guys by posing with one leg out. Rose’s latest post comes just one day after she took over Instagram with a sexy video in a leopard-print bikini, proving how easily she can rule the social media site.

The photo on Rose’s Instagram feed on Thursday shows the model posing in a black Cleopatra wig with a black and gold bikini. Gold chains cut down the center of her cleavage, while a golden crown sat on top of her head. One leg peeked out of Rose’s black cape, revealing her flawless tan. She gave a sultry gaze at the camera.

“I had the best 24th,” Rose said, adding hearts and crown emojis.

The photo garnered nearly 60,000 likes within its first hour of going live. Many fans took to the comments to compliment the social media star’s outfit.

“Killed itttttt,” one user wrote with heart emojis.

“Oh you are just ridiculous,” another joked, adding heart eye emojis.

On her Instagram Stories, the model shared more memories from her party. In one video, she posed with friends in their costumes as they drank champagne and rode a party bus to their destination.

Rose shared other photos of her costume on Wednesday. In those sexy snaps, the model posed on a wooden chair and showed off her cleavage and toned abs. She raised one hand to her lips and stared at the camera.

Also on Wednesday, the model unveiled a video of herself posing by a pool wearing a leopard bikini. Her hourglass figure was on full display as she shook her long, wavy, brown locks for the camera.

“Love my new hair,” she captioned the video.

Some people took issue with Rose’s sultry Cleopatra snaps this week, though, as Instagram users called the model out for cultural appropriation, according to Mirror. Some questioned how inappropriate it was for Rose to dress like an Egyptian goddess.

“Isn’t this cultural appropriation?” one user asked.

“Cleopatra was black…” another said.

This isn’t the first time the model has gotten caught up controversy. In August, Rose appeared on a billboard wearing a not-so-suitable for work dress, and she received complaints from parents because the billboard was reportedly placed very close to a local school.