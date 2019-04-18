Instagram Is Losing It To Nicki Minaj’s Nude ‘Wobble Up’ Video

Nicki Minaj has 102 million Instagram followers for a reason. Her April 18 update is proving why.

Today’s video is promoting Nicki’s latest music – “Wobble Up” is a Chris Brown track featuring Minaj and G-Eazy. For a featured act, Nicki is certainly taking center stage.

An eye-popping rear (that is likely Nicki’s) forms a gyrating loop as the song plays. Likely enhanced by digital touch-ups, the nude behind comes complete with a submerged effect. Purple backgrounds form makeshift waters – while no tub is visible, the anonymous derrière appears to be provocatively shaking in some kind of liquid. Pink, white, and blue bubbles add decorative finishes.

The video had been viewed over 1.5 million times within two hours of being posted.

Comments are showing fans at their most dedicated. One pitted Minaj’s presence against modern-day music in general.

“The Music Industry Is So Boring Without You… Ugh”

Minaj is anything but boring. Snappy lyrics, witticisms, and the ability to tear half of Hollywood to shreds in one track were made more than clear with Nicki’s “Barbie Dreams” song. The shade-throwing track was enough for Rolling Stone to collate a list of all the rappers “dissed” in the song’s four minutes and 39 seconds.

Today’s update does not appear to throw any shade. Rather, it seems to feature a spotlight. Nicki is it.

For some, the “Wobble Up” release is lacking, though. One fan voiced a touch of disappointment.

“Sis I need a single not a verse”

Little about Nicki’s Instagram is low-key. Whether covered in sheer bodysuits or filming close-ups of her cleavage, this hard-hitting rapper knows how to rake in the engagement. With her signature eye roll, ample curves, and glamorous wardrobe, the Queen artist is now an icon from every possible angle. The year 2018 saw Nicki sit front-row at the Fendi show in Paris. This year sees Minaj as the face of Mercedes-Benz. “Yo, I got the money and the power now” are now lyrics that come with a good dose of reality.

Unusual as today’s update is to the human eye, it forms a pattern for Minaj. This star frequently turns to her curves as a method of communication, although Nicki can speak for herself. While fellow rapper and rival Cardi B takes to Instagram for rants, Nicki delivers her opinions via other routes. In 2018, Nicki spontaneously altered her “Barbie Dreams” lyrics to include an “x-rated” Stephen Colbert verse, per Variety.

Humor may be this star’s forte, but today is putting Nicki’s physique first.