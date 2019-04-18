Jen Selter Flaunts Incredible Physique In Several Sexy Swimsuits For Racy Video

Fitness Model Jen Selter has wowed her fans once again with a sexy video of herself doing a sultry shimmy as she showed off several different beach-babe looks. Selter took to Instagram to reveal that she’s participating in a massive bathing suit giveaway — and even modeled some of the attire that’s up for grabs — much to the delight of her 12.7 million followers.

The quick clip started with the model rocking a hot pink two-piece. Using a little bit of movie magic, Selter changed outfits fast for a slideshow of sorts, and flipped through several of the options that winners would be walking away with without skipping a beat. She used the same few poses, running her hands through her hair, flexing her leg muscles, and turning her body to show off her voluptuous backside in every single outfit.

The second number showed off Selter’s sunkissed skin perfectly as the bright-white bikini contrasted gorgeously with her tan. The tiny top emphasized her buxom chest, and the stringy, low-cut bottoms gave a glimpse of her chiseled midsection. She quickly changed into a pink bikini, and then into a light blue one, before landing on a few stunning one-piece suits that featured thong-style backs that she proudly showed off by turning her back to the camera and giving an eagle-eyed view of her booty.

For the video, Selter wore her chestnut-colored hair in a bouncy blowout that cascaded down her back and spilled over her shoulders. She posted up against her floor-to-ceiling windows — a favorite spot for the model to show off her gorgeous body — and fans could see the New York City skyline shining behind her.

Selter frequently shares her intense workouts to her Instagram story and recently showed off some of her more difficult moves as she hit the gym with a pal. The duo wore matching, lavender sports bras and purple and black leggings for their exciting cycle of weight-lifting and cardio. Selter and her friend tossed a medicine ball back and forth, while Selter did sit-ups as she threw the weighted ball to her pal, who would do a squat as she caught it in return.

They then moved to a round of fast-paced squats together, and Selter’s growing fan base caught a full-on view of her curvaceous backside as she dipped up and down. She wore her hair off of her shoulders in a sporty-looking ponytail, showing off the skin of her back and shoulders.

As always, fans of Selter and her fitness tips will be keeping a watchful eye on her social media accounts to see what exciting things she shares next.