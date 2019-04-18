Ashanti Shows Major Cleavage In A Metallic Dress At Premiere For Her Musical Film ‘Stuck’

Ashanti turned up the heat for her movie premiere on Wednesday.

The “Rock Wit U” singer, 38, stunned her fans for the premiere of her musical film Stuck. The multi-talented star reportedly executive produced and starred in the film. For the premiere, which took place in New York based on Ashanti’s Instagram geotag, the singer donned a metallic dress designed by Honayda. The dress had a deep split and plunging neckline and was transparent to show off Ashanti’s killer curves. To add to the look, the “Baby” songstress wore Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Lorraine Schwartz earrings. The star also rocked a curly blonde cut to finish the look. Ashanti’s post was shared with her 4.5 million Instagram followers and received more than 29,000 likes. The post also received more than 29,000 comments from the singer’s fans.

“Wow looking so great,” one follower commented.

“Queen!! When are we getting an album?” another fan inquired.

According to Billboard, Stuck tells the story of six strangers who are trapped on a New York City subway as the train stalls. The musical drama was created by Michael Berry and also stars Amy Madigan and Giancarlo Esposito. According to IMDB, the film was released independently in 2017 and will premiere in theaters on Friday. Ashanti, who co-wrote a song for the film, spoke to Billboard about her character Eve and her decision to take on a musical film.

“The role of Eve. I just think she’s really relatable,” Ashanti said during her interview. A lot of females have gone through very similar situations with having to make huge life decisions and feeling alone in the process, and just being very grounded.”

The “Foolish” singer also mentioned that she would be returning to the music scene with a new EP. She told Billboard that the EP will be “Ashanti style in 2019.” The singer also said the venture will feature artists like Metro Boomin, Sean Paul, Tory Lanez and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd. Ashanti said the changes in the music industry since she came on the scene in 2o01 has been something she’s had to adjust to when releasing new music.

” I feel like this EP is going to be very bold. There are things that I’m talking about that I’ve never touched before and I’m excited about it,” Ashanti said.

The “Rain on Me” songstress said she expects to release her EP in June and will have approximately seven tracks. In the meantime, the singer is set to go back on tour soon with some overseas performances.