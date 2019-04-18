‘Maxim’ Bombshell Hannah Palmer Flaunts Major Underboob In The Skimpiest Black Bikini

Hannah Palmer is heating up her Instagram account yet again.

The Maxim model isn’t afraid to show off her incredible body to her 600,000-plus Instagram followers, frequently doing so in countless sexy photo posts. And while Hannah is best known for her bikini-clad shots, she also stuns in many outfits related to her partnership with clothing retailer Fashion Nova. Today, the blonde bombshell was at it again, this time posing in the sexiest black bikini.

In her latest snapshot, Palmer appears outside — in front of a green bush — as she strikes a pose for the camera. The supermodel shows off her incredible body for the camera, clad in a tiny black bikini that leaves very little to the imagination. The skimpy bikini bottoms feature stringed sides, and dip well below the 20-year-old’s navel — showing off her sculpted abs.

The bikini top also stirs some desires as it hugs Hannah tightly. The top in question also features a black belt buckle just below her chest, exposing a lot of underboob for the sultry snapshot. Of course, the model’s face also looks stunning in the photo. She dons a face full of gorgeous makeup, including matte lipstick. Palmer wears her long blonde locks styled down and straight, and completes her look with a black newsboy cap.

Within mere moments of the post having gone live, the blonde-haired beauty earned a lot of attention from her loyal Instagram followers. Over 4,000 likes and 60-plus comments were left in response to her latest snap. While most fans took to the post to let Hannah know how beautiful she is, countless others simply commented with their favorite emojis, most notably the flame emoji.

“Looking very HOT in that bikini,” one user remarked.

“I was going to call you a goddess but I think venus or Athena would be better,” another follower gushed.

“What a bomb!!!” a third admirer wrote.

Yesterday, on her Instagram Stories, Palmer also had fans’ heads spinning. She posted a photo of herself in a white crop top and thong panties as she wished everyone a “happy hump day” in the afternoon. And as The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Hannah served up another sexy and NSFW look on her Instagram page in honor of the Coachella festival.

In one of the photos, the Maxim model sports a bikini lingerie set from the Australian company Her Pony The Label. In another post, she showed off her figure in a skimpy pink bikini top along with a sheer pink sarong. One look was from the first day of Coachella, while a different one came on day three.

Hopefully Hannah will be attending Coachella again this weekend, sharing plenty of photos for her most committed fans.