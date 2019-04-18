Elizabeth Hurley Wears Nothing Under Open Robe In Very Revealing Instagram Snapshot

There is no stopping Elizabeth Hurley when it comes to flaunting her age-defying physique on Instagram. On Thursday, the 53-year-old model and actress took to the popular social media platform to share a very revealing photo of herself clad in a sheer open robe while wearing nothing else underneath, leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

In the snapshot in question, the British beauty is standing on what appears to be a boat while she dons a baby blue beach robe with details in white embroidered on the edges. According to the tag and hashtag she included with her post, she piece is by her beachwear collection, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, and called Lush Robe. The fabric of the garment is semi-sheer, which exposes part of her chest, though the lighting still censors the photo. In addition, the front part of the robe is strategically positioned to cover enough to keep the shot social media-friendly.

The Royals actress teamed her sultry robe with a pair of nude bikini bottoms that low on her frame, drawing attention to her toned abs and thighs. Hurley is wearing her caramel tresses down as they flight around her with the wind. The Estée Lauder ambassador is wearing her characteristic makeup look, consisting of a generous layer of black eyeliner to the upper and lower lids, which makes the blue of her irises stand out.

The post, which Hurley shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers, racked up about 20,000 likes and more than 460 comments within about an hour of having been posted, promising to get a lot more tracking in the coming hours. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the ageless beauty took to the comments section to express how they feel about the sultry shot, sharing their admiration for her along the way.

“Liz u are one beautiful, stunning and sexy lady,” one user wrote.

“Beauty at its best,” another one chimed in.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Hurley said that she has stayed the same size for the past 25 years, while adding that she doesn’t believe in heavy exercises. While discussing the repercussions of her showing up in the now-infamous black stretch-silk Versace dress at the after party following the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral, Hurley admitted she would still fit into the number.

“I don’t exercise, but I am very active,” she told the magazine. “But just because it still fits doesn’t mean I would wear it today—it wouldn’t be appropriate!”