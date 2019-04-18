Only One ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Character Has Read The Entire Script

And it's exactly who you think it is.

The cast of Avengers: Endgame has been traveling the globe over the last week to promote the upcoming film despite the fact that they’re not allowed to talk about the plot whatsoever. While appearing on talk shows and during press junkets, all of the cast members have admitted they can’t say anything about the plot and it’s not because they’re obeying the powers-that-be, it’s because they really don’t know much about it.

In a new interview with Rotten Tomatoes, directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo admitted that only one Avenger has read the entire script.

“[Robert Downey Jr.] was probably the only one to actually read the entire script. I think Benedict [Cumberbatch] got the script that included his scenes only.”

It should come as no surprise that Tony Stark himself was the only character to read the entire script since the Marvel Cinematic Universe all began with the original Iron Man film. Robert Downey Jr. has also appeared in more MCU movies than any other character with nine films under his belt, 10 including cameos.

The brothers later added that Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, also probably read the entire script but they decided to keep it out of the hands of the rest of the cast, most importantly those of Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland for good reason.

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. Declares Last 8 Minutes Of 'AVENGERS: ENDGAME' The Best In History Of MCU – https://t.co/665BYpCgCH pic.twitter.com/2s02R27NlW — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) April 18, 2019

“It just takes a lot of pressure off of people because it is hard to constantly censor yourself about what you’re saying, how you talk,” Anthony said. “These movies are your whole life. It’s everything you’re doing all day long. The inclination is to talk about it… the less you know, the less you have to mind yourself.”

It was revealed that Tom Holland was only given his lines for the film, and absolutely no other context regarding the plot or other characters. Tom has become notorious for not being able to keep a secret, much like his Infinity War cast member Mark Ruffalo. Bruce Banner himself has already spilled so many MCU secrets, and even accidentally live broadcasted the first 10 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok on Instagram.

Loading...

The whole cast should be clued in on what goes down later this weekend, as Robert Downey Jr. admitted he was going to host a screening of Endgame at his house on Easter. Chris Evans reportedly has already seen the first hour of the film but will have to visit his longtime buddies home to see how it all ends on Sunday.

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26.