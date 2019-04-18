Fitness Model Ana Cheri Flaunts Buxom Chest & Chiseled Abs In Skimpy Crop Top

Fitness model Ana Cheri sure knows how to bring the heat when posting sexy shots of herself to social media, and a post made by the bombshell on Thursday is no different. Cheri took to Instagram to share an insanely sultry outfit that wowed her 12.2 million followers.

For the snap, Cheri wore a crop top-style T-shirt that barely covered her buxom chest, which was peeking out from the bottom of the shirt. Her chiseled midsection was on full display, and her long days in the gym getting her toned physique in shape looked as if it was paying off. She paired the sizzling top with a pair of stringy bikini bottoms in bright yellow that contrasted perfectly with the graphic tee.

With the tiny bottoms, fans got a glimpse of her voluptuous hips and thighs, as well as her shapely legs. The entire ensemble showed off her sun-kissed skin flawlessly, and she gave the camera a sultry staredown. She wore her chestnut-colored hair in a bouncy blowout that sat on her shoulders neatly and playfully pulled her hands through some of the strands.

For makeup, the model went with a fresh-faced look that included contouring, a rose-colored blush, and a glistening hot-pink gloss that emphasized her plump pout. She chose some bronze shadow and heavy flicks of mascara to make her brown eyes pop. Her look was both glamorous as well as sexy.

Cheri also shared the daring look to her Instagram story, but this time she showed the attire off with a video. Posted up against a wall, she arched her back and swung her dark hair around, while closing her eyes and basking in the sun for just a moment. Using a bright-yellow flower as a prop, she shot a wide smile to the camera as she did a sultry shimmy for her fans.

This latest update from the model is just one of a handful of hot photos she’s posted this week alone. Yesterday, Cheri made jaws drop in a sexy yet adorable pajama set that showed off some serious skin and posted the gorgeous photos to Instagram. The pink, striped romper clung to her every curve, and as she turned her body to the side, her fans caught an eagle-eyed view of her voluptuous backside. Cheri made her way up a flight of stairs as she looked over her shoulder, shooting the camera a playful smile.

For that snap, Cheri wore her dark hair in large, bouncy waves that cascaded down her back. The model went with a more laid-back makeup look, which included some soft blush to accentuate her cheeks and a pop of color on her lips.